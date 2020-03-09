CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck has been named a finalist in the worldwide Strongest Town Contest.
The bracket-based competition is put on by Strong Towns, an international movement dedicated to making communities financially strong and resilient, according to www.strongtowns.org.
Officials say the contest highlights cities throughout the world that are not only working toward financial resilience, but are also embodying the non-profit organization’s approach to economic growth and development.
“Each year, Strong Towns holds a contest to draw attention to the towns and cities that are doing the hard work of becoming stronger, more livable, and more financially resilient,” said John Pattison, content manager for Strong Towns, adding that they accept nominations from all over the world. “What we emphasize again and again is that we are not looking for perfection; there is no such thing as a perfectly strong community. Instead, what we are looking for are towns and cities that are working to become stronger.”
Mayor Kevin England — like the Strong Towns staff members who selected the 16 finalists — believes Chubbuck is doing just that.
“It’s certainly an honor to be picked,” England said, adding that it’s also a type of affirmation. “It truly does put a stamp of approval — from the folks that do this for a living — that we’re heading in the right direction.”
The contest finalists include cities throughout the U.S., Israel and British Columbia that are now vying for the 2020 Strongest Town title. The judges selected them based on their responses to eight questions about their community, economy, transportation options, land use, development opportunities, financial solvency and community involvement.
And now the public has a chance to weigh in.
“In Round One, we publish the questionnaire responses, and folks vote based on those,” Pattison said, adding thousands of votes will be cast. “The top vote getter in each match-up moves on to Round Two.”
People can vote for their favorite community in each match-up at www.strongtowns.org. Chubbuck has been matched up against Winona, Minnesota, for the first round.
England says people can vote daily now through Thursday at noon, Central Time. And they don’t have to live in Chubbuck to participate.
England is encouraging people to visit the site each day to cast their vote, and asks them to spread the word about the contest on social media.
The top eight cities will advance to the next round, which will feature photos and captions illustrating the strength of the participating communities, Pattison said, adding that people will have a chance to vote on those as well.
Four finalists will move on from there. Pattison says the third round will include podcast interviews.
Only two communities will make it to the championship round that involves video interviews.
“The winning community receives a visit from Strong Towns president, Chuck Marohn, to celebrate the victory and share the Strong Towns message,” Pattison said. “And, for the first time, the winning community will also be invited to accept the award at our first-ever National Strong Towns Conference and Celebration in Pensacola, Florida.”
Officials say the competition, now in its fifth year, promotes civic engagement in the nominated communities, prompts national media attention, and inspires other communities around the world to adopt the best contenders’ strategies.
England believes Chubbuck is not only representing itself in the competition, but also the larger community. He says many cities in the region have the same types of goals that Chubbuck does.
“How glad we are to be part of the larger of community of Southeast Idaho,” he said.