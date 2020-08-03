CHUBBUCK — A group of moms in the Bilyeu neighborhood of Chubbuck raised over $3,000 last week to help battle sex trafficking of children around the world.
Event co-organizers Stacy Merrill Aplington and Raimie Sanders said the event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., marked Human Trafficking Awareness Day on July 30.
“It was a way we could include our kids and help talk to them and get them involved and aware,” said Sanders, who sent the original text to the neighborhood moms that kicked off the effort.
Aplington said they had all heard about how bad sex trafficking had become.
“We were happy to get this going because we knew we wanted to do something about it,” she said.
Aplington said all of the mothers on the block felt strongly that the issue needed to be pushed to the forefront for others to become more educated about it.
“We couldn't just sit back,” she said.
But how to help was the question.
“We can't go to those countries and save these children,” Aplington said. “We can't block the internet. But we can donate to a good cause.”
So Aplington and Sanders decided the funds will go to Operation Underground Railroad, which is run by Brigham Young University graduate Tim Ballard.
Ballard's Facebook information says that Operation Underground Railroad has rescued thousands of trafficking victims since it started in 2013.
Ballard says he's gathered the world's experts in extraction operations and in anti-child trafficking efforts to try to bring an end to child slavery.
The Operation Underground Railroad Ops Team consists of former CIA, past and current law enforcement, and skilled operatives who lead coordinated identification and extraction efforts in conjunction with law enforcement throughout the world, according to the Facebook site.
“He saves a lot of children all over the world,” Sanders said.
So Aplington, who has four kids, and Sanders, who's expecting her fourth child in a few weeks, said for the Human Trafficking Awareness Day that they wanted to try to make a difference.
Their initial goal was to raise $500. They did quite a bit better than that from the couple hundred people who stopped to buy the popcorn and other goodies for sale. Many of the items were donated by area businesses, Aplington said.
She said that the neighborhood moms also contributed a lot of goodies to the sales and that's what really helped make it happen.
“The moms were crucial, everyone jumping in to help,” Sanders said. “We all had our strengths and brought them to the table.”
From there it just took off Sanders said. And they managed to pull everything together in just five days.
“It's really, really cool to see," Sanders said. “Everybody's been so awesome.”
Posts about the event on Facebook and subsequent shares were also effective.
As much as social media can present issues, it can also be beneficial, she said.
“There's some good that can come from it for sure,” Sanders said. “And this is definitely a good thing that's come from social media. It's been a great way to spread the word.”
During the event there was a steady flow of people coming into the canopy set up on Hiram Avenue to buy items and she said they also received generous donations.
“We're grateful because as moms you hear this stuff on the news and it's like — what can we do,” Sanders said.
That's where Operation Underground Railroad comes in.
“These guys are helping get kids out of bad situations,” Sanders said.
Aplington said that Sanders had the original idea for the event.
“She's the one that thought of it and the moms literally expanded it and made it what it is,” Aplington said.
Sanders and Aplington said they were leery at first if they could do it. But they didn't want to let fear get in the way of doing something to try to help trafficked children.
“This is what we came up with,” Sanders said.
The neighborhood and community was extremely supportive and helpful, she said. And it opened the conversation for parents and their kids.
Aplington and Sanders already plan to organize another fundraiser next year.
“It's a good cause and our kids also loved helping and learning to serve,” Aplington said.
She said sponsors for the event included Mustard Seed Dream, L&K Carpet One, the Soda Barn, the Popcorn Shop and More, and BengalWorks.