Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England vows his city will strive during 2020 to create new channels for communication with the public and will place greater emphasis on gathering public input.
England offered his thoughts while giving his annual State of the City address Friday afternoon, during a Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Also during the luncheon, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad repeated his own State of the City address, which he initially delivered during a Thursday night City Council meeting.
England said he plans to start inviting department heads to offer updates for the community in his mayor's blog. Furthermore, England intends to host special meetings with the public, understanding people are often limited to discussing a specific topic when they address the City Council during meetings and public hearings.
England has found that residents who have concerns typically leave feeling content when they have the chance to sit across from him for a one-on-one meeting and know their issues have been heard.
"I want to open that up to our community in a huge way so people can truly be part of it," England said.
England said the city will aim to make certain even "the smallest voice" is heard. He told the story of a woman who recently came into his office, panicked about a notice she'd received that she'd fallen so far behind in her utility bills that her services were poised to be shut off. The woman explained she was recently divorced, fighting for custody of her children and was missing work due to an illness.
The woman assured the mayor, "If I have my water cut off, I lose my children."
England turned to some personal friends, who like to offer anonymous help to local people in need. A short while later, the woman was stunned to discover her city services had a zero balance, and she posted on social media about receiving food from a family she'd never met. England said the story highlights the importance of making an effort to hear the "smallest voices" and making decisions with the attitude of "what can we do to help those who are struggling?"
"The big point is those folks are amongst us. Even though there is great success in the community — and there is, and wonderful things are on the way — we still have a community that is struggling and having a hard time," England said. "If we forget them, if we don't make them a part of our discussion, we are failing."
England also recounted a recent visit from a former Chubbuck resident who returned to town and was impressed by the progress that's been made in the community in recent years.
During 2019, England said one of the major developments benefiting Chubbuck was the completion of the new Northgate interchange to access Interstate 15.
Another significant improvement was the addition of a new water tank and infrastructure that doubled Chubbuck's water delivery capacity. England explained that had a service problem surfaced prior to the addition of the new tank, "literally people would have turned on the tap and gotten air." The new tank, located in northwest Chubbuck was one of the first tanks in the state to be buried, and it will be the site of a future park devoted to water education.
Another key accomplishment made during 2019, in England's estimation, was the addition of a new creative community zoning, which England said should give developers the opportunity to be more creative in their planning and help Chubbuck break away from "cookie-cutter" growth.
Looking ahead, England hopes residents will feel more free to come in and offer their opinions on a host of city issues, such as the forthcoming discussion in the state Legislature about property tax reform.
"We want to open the door and say, 'Come in and tell us folks what you are experiencing,'" England said.