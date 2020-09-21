CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said in a Friday video blog that a proposal to combine Chubbuck with Pocatello — as proposed in a Nov. 3 advisory vote supported by the Bannock County Commission — seems to have little backing in Chubbuck.
England said the issue was a big topic of discussion in the community about a year ago and he got a lot of calls about it then.
“I think maybe it’s the fact that people know my stance on it, but I’ve not received calls in favor of consolidation by citizens of the city of Chubbuck,” England said. “But I’ve received a lot of communication by people who’ve asked me to make sure to not let this happen."
He says Bannock County commissioners have the authority to place a question on the ballot pertaining to any issue before the citizens of the county during a primary or general election, though results of such an election will be advisory only.
He said he opposes the idea, and expressed as much additionally in a recent newsletter to Chubbuck residents.
“It’s been my position that this isn’t a county issue, this is a city issue,” he said.
He says it raises questions when people from five cities that are not part of Pocatello and Chubbuck are voting on the issue. In addition, those in unincorporated portions of Bannock County who don’t live in cities at all will be asked the same question.
“So it’s my contention this certainly isn’t a county issue,” he said. “Now as I say that, let me just say that the statutes, the laws of Idaho are very pointed out as to how consolidations would happen, too.”
And the whole issue in general appears fraught.
“There has been the concept that if we combine two cities we could come up with a new name and we could take the very best of both cities and try to combine them,” England said.
But he says that isn’t even a possibility. State code says that if it’s determined to consolidate cities, everyone in the smaller community just becomes part of the largest city.
“So in this case we would all just become Pocatello,” England said.
Further, all of the ordinances and the policies and procedures of the city of Chubbuck would just go away.
“We would then be governed under everything that exists within the city of Pocatello,” he said.
So everyone needs to understand that, he said.
“It isn’t a matter of creating a new city, you just become part of another city,” he said.
Further, there’s been some talk about what the costs would be and who would pay those costs. And there is a cost, according to England.
"If it does get to the point where you consolidate you then have to have an election to elect new leaders," he says.
That’s a cost, though the county does absorb it. But there are lots of other costs that are picked up along the way of trying to get consolidation to happen, he said. And state code spells out exactly who pays those. If the consolidation happens the new city pays all of those costs.
But if the consolidation doesn’t happen then both cities pay a proportional part of those costs.
Consolidations can arise through a majority vote of the city council and mayor to put it on the ballot. And a citizens initiative can happen.
But a citizens' drive would require 20 percent of registered voters in the last election to approve. And it would require 50 percent plus 1 from both communities to approve for it to happen.
"That’s a pretty high mark,” he said.
Further, a University of Illinois study arrived at some interesting conclusions about the value of city consolidations.
The study found that consolidating local government exposes taxpayers to many risks with no guaranteed reward, he said.
Consolidation can even be used to shift political power in ways that may not be clear to the electorate. Plus Pocatello would still have to pay its existing debt. Pocatello would not pay it.
“In many cases, consolidation doesn’t end up how it was presented to the public,” England said.
In fact it can even lead to increased costs, several studies suggest.
For one reason, duplication generally does not exist to the degree suggested by consolidation proponents. So any savings are not significant.
“On the whole, consolidation research indicates that the potential benefits from consolidation are limited,” England said.
Those are some of the reasons England’s not in favor of consolidating Chubbuck into Pocatello.
“I have lived in the city of Chubbuck — I’m in my fourth decade here,” he said. “I love this city. I do.”
He says he’s watched it grow over the last few decades.
“I’ve truly come to have a great appreciation for the city of Chubbuck,” he said.
And he believes that the future is already bright for the community as a separate city.
“We are on a path and trajectory to have some really great things happen in our beautiful community and I think that it would be such a mistake to let go of that process that’s happening right now,” he said.
But he says he’s not afraid of the advisory ballet question because he thinks Chubbuck residents recognize that it would not be in their best interests.
And he says there’s a simple method to make it disappear.
“Basically if you want it to go away the easiest way for that to happen the soonest is just to vote no on Nov. 3 to make sure that people understand that 'no, were happy with the way things are and let’s just get on with business,'” he said.