CHUBBUCK — The city’s mayor and as well as an incumbent City Council member will both face challengers in the upcoming elections on Nov. 2.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England will attempt to hold off current City Council member Dan Heiner in his bid for a third consecutive term, and current City Council member Roger Hernandez is facing a challenge from Dave Hall.
A Pocatello native, who, with his father and two brothers successfully operated a paint contracting business for 20 years, England previously served on the Chubbuck City Council for one term in 2010 before becoming the mayor in 2014. England said he did some “soul searching over the past year” that involved speaking to some political scientists about his tenure as the city’s top government official, adding that he’s confident his third term will be his most successful yet.
“Interestingly enough, almost across the board (the political scientists) told me that third term mayors are the most effective mayors,” said England, adding, “and as they told me how that came about and what that looked like, I thought, ‘Man I can feel it.’”
The incumbent mayor said in his first and second term he spent time learning the job, getting his feet on the ground in understanding the needs of the city and developing relationships while also seeing the wheels start turning. The city executed major plans and movement, particularly on the economic development front — with a new City Hall building at no additional tax burden to the residents as a sterling example, England said.
“I believe in all of my heart that in the next two to three years we are going to bring to fruition the things that I got into motion in my third, fourth and fifth years,” England said. “The city of Chubbuck has made a major investment in me. I’ve done a lot of training, represented the city in many different places and the residents have allowed me to be their mayor for the last eight years. I would like to see that investment pay off and I believe my third term will be the most effective.”
England’s challenger and current Chubbuck City Council member, Heiner spent 44 years in the commercial banking industry, managing 100 people in a nearly $1 billion operation. Heiner has also been involved with the Chubbuck Development Authority for the last 10 years, of which he spent six years as the group’s chairman.
In addition to what Heiner described as lack of decision making from England, specifically regarding England choosing not to address controversial or difficult topics during City Council meetings, Heiner said he is frustrated with how the city’s budgetary process works and would work to implement changes.
“Instead of taking the 3 percent increase every year, throwing it in a pot and seeing how far it goes I want to do more detailed, priority-based budgeting,” Heiner said. “There are certain things we have to provide for the residents, sewer, water, fire, and police and then there are other programs that the city offers that may or may not have a lot of value for the citizens, but we really have no way of tracking what we are doing and what is valuable.”
Additionally, Heiner says he wants to lead the city of Chubbuck down the correct path and aims to elevate the culture within the city and its department.
“I want us to take a little bit more pride in what we are doing and treat everybody, both internal and external, with respect,” Heiner said. “I want us to have a pride of ownership and elevate the culture within our city.”
Hernandez, the incumbent City Council member who occupies seat No. 2, is a retired United States Army veteran with 30 years of service. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from American Military University and is currently working on a math degree online at Western Governors University. Seeking his second term, Hernandez says he brings much more experience than he has before and is looking forward to putting it to good use.
“I have gotten to know the other members of the City Council and the staff at the departments much more than I did before,” Hernandez said. “There is a huge knowledge base that you get when you actually serve in the seat. I bring a lot more of that experience on top of the 30 years I spent serving in the military.”
Hernandez described his first term as a thirsty person getting a drink from a firehouse.
“In that first year or two you are doing all you can to understand what your role is while running the ship as efficiently as possible,” Hernandez said. “Now that I understand the job, I am looking forward to representing the needs of our residents.”
Hall, who is challenging Hernandez for the second City Council seat, has lived in Chubbuck for the last 15 years. He spent over 10 years working in the facilities department for Idaho Central Credit Union before becoming the general manager of Culligan of Pocatello on North Fifth Avenue.
Hall believes he has the strong resume and skills to continue moving Chubbuck forward.
“Now is not the time to be casual when looking at the future as we are experiencing some great growth,” Hall said. “I absolutely love this community and feel the best place to make a difference is at the local level. I am a big promoter of Chubbuck. When the One City proposal was on the ballot I started and operated the #KeepChubbuck campaign as a way to promote the value of the city.”
Furthermore, Hall said he doesn’t have an agenda as an incoming city council member, specifically because he does not believe that is the true role of a city council member. Rather, he wants to ensure local residents are constantly informed of the decisions the city and its staff make on a regular basis.
“The real true role of a city council member is mostly legislative,” Hall said. “They are not running the city, or in the city offices daily directing, guiding and pitching things. That is a great sub-role, but a lot of what needs to happen in the city is getting some of the planning, researching and studying into the hands of the citizens. My job is to get our citizens involved in local government.”
Incumbent councilman Ryan Lewis — who occupies seat No. 4 — is running unopposed.
The Chubbuck mayor and City Council positions both carry four year terms.