CHUBBUCK — Mayor Kevin England was elected as the new president of the Association of Idaho Cities on June 17 during the organization's recent annual conference held in Boise.
As president, England said one of his priorities will be helping the state's smallest cities access services.
"I look at our really small communities and they have a tough time meeting all of their services," England said. "One of the things I have made a real goal to do is make sure they recognize large cities are here to help."
England said leaders of large cities can provide those who run small cities with technical advice, which costs larger cities nothing but could result in considerable savings for small cities that might otherwise have to reach out to the private sector.
Reforming Idaho's property tax system is another major goal of England's.
"We have a property tax problem in this state," England said. "I want to be a big part of discussions on what we can do in this state to rein in property taxes."
England said he's excited for the opportunity to head the organization and believes the experience will provide great value to the area.
Also during the conference, Kuna Mayor Joe Stear was elected as the organization's first vice president, Nampa Mayor Debbie King was elected as second vice president and Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper was elected as third vice president.
Rick Cheatum, a Pocatello City Councilman, was elected as director of District Five for the organization.