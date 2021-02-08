CHUBBUCK — Mayor Kevin England says recent concerns that the city may seek to condemn residential and commercial properties in the vicinity of the future City Hall are unfounded.
City Hall will be located at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Burley Drive.
England said he looked the site over and tried to envision its potential before the city made the final decision to purchase the property.
But the mayor said he recently assured a concerned business owner in the area that using condemnation to see that vision to fruition is not in the city's plans.
With luck, city officials anticipate the businessman may actually have more customers and see improvements to his bottom line due to the development of Downtown Chubbuck. Property values could also go up, England said.
“But we are not forcing anybody out,” England said. “This is going to be your city center.”
He points out the new City Hall can become a downtown organically as more businesses voluntarily choose to locate in the area and more people visit.
In fact, he's been in several cities where that's exactly what happened after they built a municipal building.
And England says the new city hall is just one of the good things happening in Chubbuck.
He notes that some unsightly railroad ties in the community have also been cleaned up.
He also points to the New Day housing and commercial developments in Chubbuck and how there is a potential to almost have a second downtown there due to the way they designed their developments.
England is uncertain how fast that will happen, but he doesn't doubt that it's going to happen.
He says the day will come when that area will be considered the city's new hub.
“We want it to be a place that would be inviting to people and we're envisioning a walkable downtown where people will come and just spend time,” England said.
And while he foresees a city center it doesn't necessarily have to be centrally located in the community.
"Since Chubbuck is growing, it's hard to say for sure where the center of the community will be eventually,” he said.
But England says the groundwork is set and it will happen.
And if COVID-19 fades enough, England thinks people will be hungry for places they can gather and be with each other.
So that might further boost the need for the new City Hall building.
In fact, England hopes if there's enough normalcy by June or early July and the virus fades that the city might be able to allow some open houses at the new City Hall.
"I want every citizen to know this is your building," he said.
And he believes it's a real advantage in that Chubbuck has the new City Hall on its end of Burley Drive and Idaho Central Credit Union on the other end.
“I think you're going to see that kind of a thing just flow in and fill that,” England said.
He adds: "It's developing into exactly what we wanted it to be."