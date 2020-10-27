CHUBBUCK — A local man who attempted to flee from police Monday evening was tased by an officer and arrested, according to the Chubbuck Police Department.
Alex Neil King, 26, of Chubbuck, faces one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest for his alleged actions on Monday, which began to unfold around 7:30 p.m. when King’s parole officer called Chubbuck police to report seeing King, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, driving a vehicle near the Dollar Tree at 4752 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck, police said.
King is a convicted felon who was released on parole from the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction in July 2019 after serving time in prison for a felony possession of a controlled substance charge in Ada County and a felony burglary charge out of Bingham County, court records say.
King was wanted in Bannock County after a subsequent felony possession of a controlled substance charge was filed this past July, according to court records.
King was released from the Bannock County Jail on July 27, the same day he was arrested, after posting a $5,000 surety bond.
When a Chubbuck police officer located King he was preparing to initiate a traffic stop when he observed King park his vehicle in the Dollar Tree parking lot, police said.
Upon making contact with King, the Chubbuck police officer explained to King that he had an outstanding warrant and asked him to exit the vehicle, according to police. After exiting the vehicle, the officer attempted to place King in handcuffs but King resisted and attempted to flee from the area, police said.
The Chubbuck police officer deployed his Taser stun gun as a means to stop King from fleeing, police said. King was subsequently arrested without further incident and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, where he remained incarcerated as of Tuesday evening.
King was not seriously injured by the Taser, police said.
Magistrate Judge in Bannock County Paul Laggis set bond for the misdemeanor resisting arrest charge at $100. No information regarding bond for the felony possession of a controlled substance charge was publicly available Tuesday evening.
King is due back in court on Monday where it’s expected he will change his plea from not guilty to guilty in connection to the felony possession of a controlled substance charge, according to court records.
If convicted of the felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanor resisting arrest charges, King faces up to 8 years in prison and up to $1,000 in fines.