Adam Wood has spent the past year searching the Intermountain West for mint-condition Japanese motorcycles made during the 1970s through the 1990s.
Though the 51-year-old Chubbuck man plans to sell most of the collection he's amassed at the upcoming Mecum classic and vintage motorcycle auction in Las Vegas, Wood insists making a profit isn't his motivation.
Rather, he's built up a fleet for flipping just to spend a few months enjoying the bikes — working on them frequently and riding them occasionally. Most importantly, he's partnered in the project with his 17-year-old son, Thomas, who is a junior at Highland High School.
There will be no minimum bids at the auction, and regardless of what happens from Jan. 21 through Jan. 26 in Las Vegas, Wood anticipates he'll soon start working on another bike collection to sell because he's enjoyed the experience.
"My son and I put a lot of elbow grease into them — a lot of polishing, a lot of cleaning," Wood said. "If we make a little money, I'd like to repeat it. If we lose a little money, I still might want to repeat it."
Wood, who owns the Motor City Idaho car lot at 669 Quinn Road, Pocatello, has loved motorcycles since childhood — particular sporty bikes that go fast, accelerate quickly and handle well. Think of the Kawasaki Ninja 900 Tom Cruise drove in the 1986 movie Top Gun.
Motorcycles have played a central role in Wood's life. He paid his way through college working at Plaza Cycle in Salt Lake City, which had one of the nation's largest used motorcycle inventories. When he first moved to Pocatello in the mid-1990s, he exported motorcycles by the truckload to Europe. He's also raced motorcycles at the amateur level. He takes an annual biking road trip, putting in up to 3,000 miles in the course of a week.
"My 17-year-old son, Thomas, has taken an interest, and we've spent a lot of time together working on these bikes and riding," Wood said. "It's been a wonderful time with my son."
Boasting more than 1,750 vintage bikes, the Mecum event in Las Vegas is the world's largest auction of collectible motorcycles. Wood explained he attended last year's auction to cross a bold-faced item off of his life's "bucket list."
"There were almost 1,800 motorcycles, and 1,600 were worth looking at for 20 minutes each. I was on overload," Wood said.
Wood was surprised to discover at the auction that the bikes he's always loved — the Japanese motorcycles from the 1970s through the 1990s — have become collectible and are now demanding double to triple the prices he'd expected. He bought one bike at the show — a 2016 Kawasaki H2. It was one of just 300 made.
"It happened to be the fastest production motorcycle on the planet," Wood said.
He's since sold the bike for about what he paid for it, but he emphasized you can't put a price on the experience of riding such a unique bike.
"I've had the pleasure of driving a motorcycle that very few people get to drive," Wood said, adding Thomas also got to take the bike out for joy rides. "The straight-line acceleration was beyond description."
Upon returning from Las Vegas, Wood started building up his collection, targeting bikes in good condition with original paint. He's avoided bikes that have been involved in a crash. While he and his son have cleaned them up, the staff at Pocatello Power Sports has done their mechanical work.
The Wood collection now includes 15 bikes, eight of which will be sold at the Mecum auction. One of the bikes had been abandoned for about 25 years in a container on a farm and required significant work. He believes the most valuable bike he'll have up for sale is a 1985 Honda VF1000R, which could fetch up to $15,000 and is in "showroom condition."