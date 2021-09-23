POCATELLO — A Chubbuck man who's been bowling for 68 years will be inducted into the Idaho State U.S. Bowling Hall of Fame in Idaho Falls over the weekend.
77-year-old David John will be recognized for his huge contributions to the sport during the 58th annual Idaho State Bowling Jamboree on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Fair Bridge Inn and Suites in Idaho Falls.
John, who bowled his first game at age 9, says that he is honored to be named to receive the award.
“It's a statewide recognition and there are a lot of bowlers,” he said.
Further, he said it's been a privilege to participate at the highest level of the sport.
In addition to bowling for 68 years of his life, John has made other key contributions in the sport in Idaho.
He was president of the Pocatello Bowling Association in Pocatello for four years.
And he was a member of the Professional Bowlers Association, which is the major sanctioning body for the sport of professional 10-pin bowling in the U.S.
He was a member of the Association for 14 years and was on the senior tour for 12 years.
John says that being involved in the sport has been rewarding and he learned a lot of skills.
But most important over the years, he made many good friends as bowling took him all over the state and country.
He notes that one time he took his oldest son, Steve, on a trip to Boise and they stopped at bowling alleys along the way.
And every place they went in someone would say “Hey Dave,” he said. “And finally my son said, 'do you know every bowler in the state?'”
And David John developed many skills, learned about competition, learned how to lose gracefully and most importantly made many good friends, said wife Kathy John.
And John, who still bowls in the afternoon Senior Leagues at Tough Guy Bowling Lanes in Pocatello, notes that bowling professionals were once the highest paid professional athletes, even above golfers and baseball players.
But that faded eventually since it's easier to fit a lot of people onto a golf course, for instance, than into a bowling alley.
And even now bowling, which he says is the largest participation sport in the world, has a phenomenal juniors programs, he said.
But it's hard to keep them bowling when they get older because they get families and jobs and have less time available to do as much bowling as they used to do, he said.
Meanwhile, he says that some highlights of his career include his junior bowling days, getting beer sponsorship for the state, his year serving with the Pro Bowling Association and bowling national tournaments with sons
Steve and Dennis.
John, who has tallied 18 games with a perfect score of 300, was also inducted into the Pocatello Bowling Hall of Fame in 1989.
“Bowling has been a major part of his life,” according to Kathy John.
In fact, one time while they were dating Dave took them to a drive-in theater and reached his arm around what she thought was going to be her, she said.
Instead he reached into the back seat, pulled out a bowling ball and held it through the rest of the movie.
Kathy said he told her he had to stretch his fingers so he could go bowling after the movie.
Further, Dave is known all over Idaho and elsewhere for his contributions to the sport.
And when he walks into Tough Guy Bowling Lanes in Pocatello people also say, “Hey Dave, haven't seen you in a long time,” he said.
He says that kind of camaraderie is an enjoyable aspect of the sport.
And the travel was interesting.
“We traveled nationwide and we'd go to Vegas and we knew a lot of people,” he said.
And he's put up money to play games along the way, he said.
In fact at one site he had to be warned about not getting crosswise with some of the members of the Southern Mafia who were attending and betting on games.
He notes how the sport has changed over the years from having wood alleys to plastic. And the bowling balls have gotten more sophisticated.
But he says there's no one thing that sticks out over and above all the things he's done, he said.
It's just an accumulation of things about his lifelong passion for bowling that added up to the honor of being named for induction into the Bowling Hall of Fame, he said.
There will be a no-host happy hour at 6 p.m. at the event. And the banquet is at 7 p.m. at the FairBridge Inn and Suites in Idaho Falls.