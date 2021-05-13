CHUBBUCK — A Chubbuck man was recently tased by officers for the second time in seven months.
Brandon Schrock, 23, was accused of resisting officers in both incidents.
The most recent occurrence took place on Saturday.
Chubbuck police say the incident began when they stopped a vehicle on the 400 block of New Day Parkway for having an inoperable headlight. At that point, they recognized Schrock, a passenger in the vehicle, who had three warrants out for his arrest.
When officers asked him to get out of the vehicle, Schrock told them his name was Eric, according to police. He then pulled away from officers when they tried to handcuff him.
Officers took him to the ground, but Schrock fought his way back to his feet, police said, adding that they deployed a taser at that point. Schrock fell to the ground but continued to kick at officers when they again tried to handcuff him, and they subsequently deployed a taser a second time before they successfully secured him.
Schrock has since been charged with resisting or obstructing officers, a misdemeanor, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. He has pleaded not guilty.
Chubbuck police previously deployed a taser on Schrock, who was a suspect in a car theft, in October after he allegedly tried to run away from them twice.