CHUBBUCK — A local woman was hospitalized and a 39-year-old man was arrested for felony domestic violence Wednesday afternoon following an incident in Chubbuck, police say.
Jonathan James Ivie, of Chubbuck, was charged with the felony following a Chubbuck police investigation that began to unfold around 12:15 p.m. when officers were dispatched to Portneuf Medical Center for the report of a woman with severe injuries to her face and head area, according to police reports.
At the hospital, police spoke to a PMC nurse who said the victim told her that Ivie punched her, police said. The officer also spoke to a doctor who said he did not find any fractures in the woman’s face or skull area but she had extensive swelling in the face, police said.
The victim told officers that Ivie used a closed fist to punch her at least four different times about four to six days ago, said police, adding that the woman had significant swelling and bruising that made it difficult for her to speak.
The woman told officers that she was in the bathroom when Ivie attacked her because he was upset she was not eating and because she wanted to go to the hospital for evaluation, police said.
When police interviewed Ivie he said she was injured in a fall three weeks ago in which he found her lying face-down on the ground, police said.
The officer asked Ivie if the woman’s injuries could have come from a physical altercation and he said no. When asked the same question again, Ivie lowered his head and asked for an attorney, police said.
The interview with Ivie was concluded and he was arrested on one felony count of domestic violence resulting in a traumatic injury and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Ivie appeared in front of 6th District Judge Todd Garbett for an arraignment hearing Thursday, during which his bond was set at $20,000 and a no-contact order was issued between Ivie and the victim.
Ivie is due back in court on Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Ivie to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony charge against him, Ivie faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.