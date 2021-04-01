A 63-year-old Chubbuck man was arrested on March 3 for sexual battery of a minor child in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred in June 2020 at a Custer County campground.
If convicted, Jeffery John Chandler could face up to life in prison.
According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office report, the alleged sexual assault took place at the remote Wildhorse Campground, where Chandler allegedly touched a 17-year-old girl inappropriately, waking her while she was sleeping in a camper.
Chubbuck police assisted in the investigation. According to the police report, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about the alleged offenses by an officer from Anderson, California. Chandler will face additional charges in California for allegedly offering the same alleged victim money in exchange for sexual acts, according to the police report.