The Chubbuck Lions Club annual Special Needs Christmas Drive-Thru is scheduled for noon Sunday at the Red Lion hotel at 1555 Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello.
Due, however, to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a dinner, according to a Lions Club news release.
“But we could not possibly get through Christmas without seeing some of our favorite people,” the release said.
So extra care and caution will be taken to provide a safe and fun time for everyone.
The event will be an entirely drive-thru celebration.
Participants will not get out of their cars.
“We will bring the fun to you,” according to the news release.
The news release says people should wait in their cars in the line in the Red Lion parking lot. It will go all the way around the building.
"There will be a treat to take home and enjoy."
Plus this year Santa will bring the milk and cookies for participants, according to the news release.