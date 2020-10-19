CHUBBUCK — Portneuf District Library Director Holly Jackson has 11 years of experience at the facility, but keeping the library viable during the COVID-19 onslaught has brought a new set of challenges.
“No one taught me how to run a library during a pandemic. That wasn’t covered in library school,” she said. “We have just figured it out along the way.”
One of the changes was to live-stream the story times on the library’s Facebook page.
However, as of the end of August, in-person story times were brought back, albeit with changes.
Preregistration is mandatory, with only one time slot per week allowed, and attendance is limited to 10 children plus their caregivers. The library has four in-person and two online story times per week.
The story times are available online for a limited amount of time after streaming. They can’t be permanently posted because of copyright concerns, said Jackson. Just to be able to live-stream requires a waiver from the publishers. Many have offered limited waivers to allow libraries to offer online story times.
For Children’s Librarian Amanda Bowden, the switch to virtual story times has meant learning to tell the stories without input from the children.
“Both are just so different,” she said. “Reading to kids that are in front of me, we can interact with each other. They can ask questions and I can see how they are reacting to the story. ... With video it is a little more difficult.”
The Bright Babies at Home program also moved online. It is geared toward children up to 2 years old. Bowden posts videos weekly where she does stories and rhymes with music that parents can do with their babies at home.
“It is geared toward the parents, although kids enjoy watching it. My kids love it,” said Jackson.
The library now offers a variety of take home kits for activities such as escape rooms and murder mysteries.
“These kits can circulate for weeks at a time. We have always had our hobby kits and sports kits. We are increasing these as well,” said Jackson.
As an example, a craft kit for ukulele might include a tuner and a book on how to play the instrument. There are also a number of cake pan kits.
The escape room and murder mystery kits are so popular the library intends to continue the service even after the pandemic wanes.
Holds on books for next-day pickup is another change that will continue due to demand.
After-school crafts are now either done outside, weather permitting, or are Grab-N-Go kits. On Thursday, the featured kit is a Batmobile decoration. The kits will be available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jackson said there has been an increase in Wi-Fi usage, both inside and just outside the building. The free Wi-Fi is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We have had to redefine the way we do library services, but we are still doing many of the same things,” Jackson said.
