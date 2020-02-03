CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck has already spent over $400,000 on its plan to build a new City Hall and remodel its police station without voter approval.
Chubbuck spent the money late last year to acquire 2.35 acres of land on the 4500 block of Burley Drive to serve as the location for its planned 26,000-square-foot, two-story City Hall building, which the city estimates will cost over $9 million to construct.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England says the city has secured necessary funding to begin the construction process of the new City Hall building, which should begin next month with a groundbreaking ceremony at the newly acquired lot.
“It was three years ago this February that we started the discussion about a new City Hall and I can’t tell you how excited I am,” England said. “The first time I heard discussions about our facilities needs was when I was first elected to the Chubbuck City Council in 2009. Now we are finally doing something about it instead of just talking about it.”
England says that within five years of the total build-out of the new City Hall and remodeled police station, of which the latter will remain housed in the current City Hall building and is estimated to cost over $4 million to renovate, Chubbuck’s facility needs should remain static for the next five decades.
The city will fund its new City Hall construction and police station remodel through a financing approach that avoids the need for a public vote and taking on long-term debt. The City Council approved last October the use of non-appropriation leases, funded by the sale of "certificates of participation."
Certificates will be sold to investors who will hold a share in ownership of the city facilities, and holders of certificates will then lease the facilities back to the city to use. Leases will be subject to annual renewal, thereby putting the city in compliance with state law prohibiting cities from taking on debt for more than a year without approval by a two-thirds majority of voters.
Chubbuck has already sold all the certificates necessary to fund the $15 million project, according to Chubbuck Treasurer Rich Morgan.
While the unique funding mechanism has been met with some opposition, Chubbuck officials, such as former City Councilmember Annette Baumeister, who is a current member on the Chubbuck Development Authority board and intends to run for mayor in 2021, has defended the project and the city’s decision to move forward without putting it up for a vote.
“Our funding mechanism has been transparent and is legal, or we couldn't be doing it,” Baumeister said. “All funding discussions have been had in public meetings and public hearings with opportunity for citizen input.”
One option Chubbuck could have used to fund the new City Hall project would have involved long-term bonding, though England acknowledged in October that it was unlikely the city would be successful in securing the required two-thirds majority vote of approval.
Furthermore, Baumeister said Chubbuck elected not to seek long-term bonding because the city is not spending more money on the projects than what is afforded in the city's current budget.
“Why didn't we bond? Because we aren't asking for more funds than the current budget will allow,” she said. “Usually, that is why cities bond. We still could have gone through a bond election for the sake of public input on our funding mechanism, which is a lease appropriation, or in simple terms, a build-to-suit, lease-to-own-type situation. But again, public input was sought at the budget hearings, so why spend tens of thousands of dollars on a bond election when it's not necessary?”
England said the Chubbuck City Council finalized the new City Hall designs, created by Pocatello-based Myers-Anderson Architects, in late October and the CM Company, which is based in Boise with a Chubbuck branch, will serve as the general contractor and will begin the process of bidding for subcontractors in the next two weeks.
The new City Hall, scheduled for completion by the spring of 2021, will be located at the corner of East Chubbuck Road and Burley Drive, at the site of an old petroleum plant. It's planned to be the anchor of a new downtown area the city intends to create on underutilized property spanning from Chubbuck Road south to Interstate 86 and from the railroad tracks west to Yellowstone Highway.
Once the city departments move into the new City Hall, Chubbuck will commence with renovations of its current 19,000-square-foot City Hall building, devoting the entire space to the police department. At present, police are confined to a 9,000-square-foot area of the building. While the renovation is underway, work will also start on a new 3,500-square-foot animal shelter, which is anticipated to cost about $1.4 million and will double the space of the current shelter.
Current Chubbuck City Councilmember Roger Hernandez also supports the project and funding mechanism.
“I am all for it,” Hernandez said about the city’s plan to build a new City Hall. “I think it is long overdue as we have grown significantly and will continue to grow. Our city staff and police force have been cramped up for years and our dispatch essentially works out of a closet. This new building should last us 50 years, and the awesome thing is we don’t have to put this project out for bond and saddle citizens with more taxes.”
Though the project won’t require long-term bonding, and therefore won’t add increased property taxes for Chubbuck homeowners, the fact Chubbuck has enough money built into its budget for a project this size has resulted in some scrutiny toward Chubbuck’s current leadership. Both England and Baumeister addressed concerns regarding Chubbuck leadership failing to put together a fiscally responsible budget.
“Some people say, ‘We need new leadership if the city has been so wasteful that it could find funds for a new City Hall within the current budget,’” Baumeister said. “But what a lot of people don't realize is that we have four new department heads out of five, and they are the ones that have been able to work together as a team — rather than individual departments fighting over funds — in a way that eliminates duplication in order to make this happen. We don't need new leaders because we found inefficiencies that could be fixed; we found and fixed inefficiencies because we have new leaders.”
Baumeister continued, “It's unfortunate that so many people have had their taxes go up because of a change in assessed values that resulted in a drop in commercial taxes and an increase in residential taxes. But this was not the city's doing and we aren't getting more than the 3 percent increase that is allowed. It's just a bad coincidence and it makes it look like it's the result of our facilities needs plan. But they are not related.”
In regards to budgetary concerns, England added, “We have limited funds and we know that. We have to make sure that this is done on the budget that was set and we know there is no way to reach outside of that amount. And personally, I think that is a good thing.”