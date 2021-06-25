CHUBBUCK — The head of Chubbuck Development Authority said her board members are receptive to donating up to half an acre of land for a spacious, new skate park to serve youth throughout the Portneuf Valley.
CDA chairperson Annette Baumeister said the organization, which administers the city's tax increment financing districts, has also added funding for a skate park to its wish list of projects to finance with any unallocated funds when its largest TIF district retires soon.
Baumeister acknowledged that there will be a lot of competition for TIF funding, provided that any is available, so she and the skating enthusiasts who back the concept plan to launch a fundraising drive and approach potential corporate donors soon.
She estimates a high-quality park would cost between $250,000 and $500,000 to build, depending on the size and scope of amenities.
"I'm trying to be proactive. I know if I sit around and wait for there to be funds available from CDA, it's just not going to happen," Baumeister said.
She believes the skate park could be built under a similar model used about a decade ago to build an accessible playground in Pocatello, called Brooklyn's Playground — with a land donation generating momentum for fundraising and grant writing.
Mayor Kevin England supports the approach she's taking to bring the project to fruition.
"It's obviously something that would be good for our community, but everybody knows dollars are tight," England said, adding the hope is to find a title sponsor.
Baumeister said her son enjoys skateboarding and has to travel 20 minutes to use Pocatello's facility in Ross Park, which she believes is small for the size of the area it serves and is in need of upgrading. The Chubbuck park she envisions would be comparable in size to the skate park in Idaho Falls.
"I think this community is good about investing money into youth team sports, but there's a huge demographic of youth who do not play team sports," Baumeister said.
Her goal is to build a concrete skate park, which would require little maintenance. If fundraising efforts fall short, however, Baumeister said the community could still create a park with wooden features, designed and constructed by the users themselves.
"That's the baseline. ... I'm all about community involvement," Baumeister said.
Baumeister has been working on the project with David Van Etten, who founded the Southeast Idaho Skate Park Association a few years ago to raise funds toward building a new area skate park. Thus far, he's raised about $4,000, but he's had good conversations recently with some potential corporate donors.
Van Etten said the Pocatello skate park — which comprises wooden features on an asphalt lot — has surpassed its life expectancy and requires frequent repairs.
"There are amazing parks in communities all around us. Even communities like Gooding and Jerome have great skate parks," Van Etten said. "They're popping up all over the place."
Van Etten started skateboarding in 1984 when he was still in middle school. Nowadays, he enjoys skateboarding as a bonding activity with his son.
Baumeister said three possible locations for the new skate park have been identified, all of which are in high traffic areas to make the facility safe and to demonstrate to the youth that they are important and should be visible within the community.
One possible location is on property currently owned by the city adjacent to the future Chubbuck City Hall. Another possibility is land located on Evans Lane, acquired when CDA purchased some underutilized properties for redevelopment. Baumeister said CDA will soon solicit requests for proposals from businesses interested in building on some of those underutilized properties.
The third option is to demolish the former Parrish warehouse, which is also owned by CDA, located along the railroad tracks across from Patriot Square.
In Pocatello, Darin "D'Beau" Black, who owns Deckadence Board Shoppe, located at 326 W. Center St., has been advocating for the construction of a unique skate park system.
"The park we have (in Pocatello) has provided years of enjoyment and it's still a fun park, but it's sun setting," Black said.
Black is encouraged that the city's master plan for Ross Park includes building a new skate park, but he believes funding a top-end new park could pose a significant hurdle. He recommends that the city identify "pocket park" locations where smaller skateboarding features could be built at a cost in the neighborhood of $20,000 each. Ultimately, Black hopes a network of aesthetically pleasing, skatable features — such as small ledges that replicate benches or planter boxes in larger cities — will be scattered throughout town as part of the skate park system.
Black envisions people would come to skate and stay to dine in a nearby restaurant or support a shop in close proximity.
"I got on the Parks and Recreation Community Advisory Board; I tried to bring a little bit of advocacy from within," Black said.
Black has noticed a recent uptick in interest in skateboarding, especially among parents introducing the pastime to their teenage children. In his opinion, skateboarding is a healthy activity that builds a sense of community.
"Skateboarding is even more popular now than it has been in the past, so there's no time like the present to really embrace its value," Black said.