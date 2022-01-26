CHUBBUCK — A refurbished ice rink in Capell Park will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Cris Schulz, owner of Pinnacle Recreation, which is operating the rink said the ice has been and painted.
He plans to run into March and said having a chiller will enable him to keep the rink open when temperatures are as warm as 50 degrees.
Schulz announced plans a year ago to resurrect the park’s idled outdoor rink using panels and cooling equipment salvaged from an outdoor rink that was formerly operated outside of Chicago’s Wrigley Field.
The Capell Park rink closed nearly three years ago when the community members who helped run it experienced health problems.
Schulz said his refrigeration equipment is far more efficient and about two and a half times more powerful than the cooling equipment that had been used at the Chubbuck rink. The extra cooling capacity should enable the rink — which often had to close on warm days when the ambient temperature caused the ice to melt — to offer consistent hours of operation.
Schulz plans on operating the rink from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. He’ll charge $8 for adults and $6 for children, including rentals.
The name of the facility will be Lakeside Rink — a nod to the American Falls Reservoir, where Schulz operates the Willow Bay Marina. He’s developing a website, lakesiderink.com.