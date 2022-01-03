CHUBBUCK — Bitter cold weather and a string of recent snow storms have delayed the opening of an improved ice skating rink in Capell Park.
Cris Schulz, owner of Pinnacle Recreation, had hoped to have the rink operational before Christmas. Schultz said the rink is now close to being ready and he's optimistic about opening it this weekend.
"We're working diligently. We're clearing snow. Everything is on site," Schulz said.
Schulz announced plans a year ago to resurrect the park’s idled outdoor rink using panels and cooling equipment salvaged from an outdoor rink that was formerly operated outside of Chicago’s Wrigley Field.
Schulz explained recent temperatures that have hovered in the single digits and teens have been too cold to enable his staff to roll out new cooling coils for the rink. Though the coils are rated to cool the ice down to zero degrees, Schulz explained they're made of plastic and could become too brittle to roll out without cracking in such extreme cold weather.
Furthermore, he said the coils can't be unrolled onto snow.
"We've already cleared off snow four times now and it keeps snowing," Schulz said.
The National Weather Service's forecast for the next week predicts warmer temperatures with highs above freezing from Tuesday through Friday. Snow showers are also in the forecast: Schulz plans to remove the snow that's already fallen on the ice to expedite clearing any new snow that may be coming prior to rolling out the coils.
Once the rink is running, he'll use a snowblower to clear the surface of any fresh powder. He said his Zamboni can also clear out snow.
The Capell Park rink closed nearly three years ago when the community members who helped run it experienced health problems. Schulz said his refrigeration equipment is far more efficient and about two and a half times more powerful than the cooling equipment that had been used at the Chubbuck rink. The extra cooling capacity should enable the rink — which often had to close on warm days when the ambient temperature caused the ice to melt — to offer consistent hours of operation.
Schulz initially anticipated removing the old refrigeration lines would take a couple of days. Instead, it took three and a half weeks to remove the several miles of old pipe, due to the hundreds of breaks and failures.
"I've got a bunch of help coming to help roll it out and get the ice made," Schulz said. "We're crossing our fingers we'll get it all done."
Though Schulz has already missed out on serving travelers and school students during Christmas break, he emphasized that the rink is a longterm project to bring ice sports back to Southeast Idaho.
"This is a marathon, not a sprint," Schulz said. "We want to get it set up for years to come."
Hours of operation haven’t been finalized, but Schulz is tentatively planning on operating the rink from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. He plans to charge $8 for adults and $6 for children, including rentals.
The name of the facility will be Lakeside Rink — a nod to the American Falls Reservoir, where Schulz operates the Willow Bay Marina. He’s developing a website, lakesiderink.com. Schulz said the rink will provide year-round work for his staff at the marina and will be operated by four to five employees per shift.
Prior to moving to American Falls in 2015, Schulz ran the rink he acquired from Chicago municipal officials in Midway, Utah. He ran another outdoor rink, which he purchased from Muncie, Indiana, in American Fork, Utah.
The rink at Capell Park will be 85 feet by 200 feet.
Most of the coils beneath the rink were taken from the Wrigley Field facility. He’s had to lease an additional chiller and replace all of the secondary cooling lines. He’ll resurface the ice with a Zamboni he purchased from Muncie.
Schulz has already moved a 12- by 60-foot trailer to the location, where customers will rent skates. A deck and tables will be added for putting on skates. They’ve also brought in a warming hut, where hot chocolate and snacks will be sold. Schulz also envisions having food trucks on certain days.