CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England spoke about the recent narrow defeat of efforts in the Idaho Legislature to cap city budgets at a community town hall on Monday at City Hall.
He told a crowd of about 23 people it's fortunate that the efforts failed because the result would have damaged the City of Chubbuck and other communities and forced a cut in services.
Capping city budgets would have meant that growth would stop, according to England.
“It would have strangled us,” he said.
It would have forced decisions on what services residents would no longer get or what would have to be reduced. And that doesn't have community support, he argued.
“I don't have my citizens telling us we have services that they want to cut,” England said.
He says in the Legislature the talk seems to focus on taxing districts being a problem and they're not, he said.
“The big problem is valuations are increasing unbelievably and that has caused people's property taxes to skyrocket,” England said.
He suggests that a committee be formed that includes a wide range of city officials and lawmakers and others to address the matter.
He says everybody knows there are problems.
“The question is, how do we get there to provide the right kind of property taxes for the people of our state?” England said.
He says the greatest probability of success is to have everyone at the table and let the discussion unfold.
“I would think they're open to that,” he said.
And if by chance the Legislature doesn't allow the cities to have an appropriate and real seat at the table then one option is to have the cities start their own committee to address the topic, England said.
And legislators if they want can attend.
The community town hall on Monday was arranged by city resident LaQuita Morgan, who previously organized a similar gathering in February.
She said the event on Monday went well.
“I really enjoyed what Mayor England had to say,” she said. “That we have to take control and that we have to be involved in our local and state government. I think that's important.”
She said it was a good conversation, but the crowd was about half of what they had for the earlier event on a Saturday in February.
So she'll probably work to have future events on Saturdays.
Donald Wood, of Pocatello, who attended the meeting, said he found the forum to be useful.
He says people can stand on the sidelines and complain or they can come in person and speak up and engage in conversations.
“I get one of the things that Mayor England brought out and that is conservatives and non-conservatives and stuff like that we need to start talking to each other," Wood said. "We need to not be volatile toward each other but sit down and try to understand each other."
He acknowledged that might not always be easy.
"Yeah, sometimes it gets a little bit frustrating and stuff like that," Wood said. "But the Founding Fathers years and years ago they had some hot, hot, hot debates."
They didn't let their differences stop them, he noted.
And they hammered out the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and other important matters.
“Because they kept talking,” he said.