A 40-year-old Arizona man was arrested in Weber County, Utah, on Monday in connection with an alleged Chubbuck home invasion and armed robbery during the early morning hours of Feb. 26.
Raymundo “Mundo” Enriquez, of Tucson, Arizona, was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Weber County Jail in Ogden, Utah, on Monday in connection with an arrest warrant charging him with felony robbery in Bannock County that was issued after the home invasion, according to the Chubbuck Police Department. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond, according to Weber County Jail records.
“We appreciate the cooperation with several law enforcement agencies throughout Southeast Idaho and northern Utah who were all instrumental in taking Enriquez into custody yesterday,” the Chubbuck Police Department announced on Tuesday.
Charging documents describing the alleged crimes Enriquez is being accused of in Bannock County have not yet been filed, and local police have not yet provided any additional details about the armed robbery at the Chubbuck home.
According to the Chubbuck Police Department, Enriquez is the primary suspect in an armed robbery of a Chubbuck home that occurred during the early morning hours of Feb. 26. The robber was described as wearing a mask and all black clothing, police said.
Local police conducted multiple searches for Enriquez in Pocatello and Chubbuck on Feb. 26, but he evaded capture until Monday.
Chubbuck police last week said Enriquez was reportedly seen fleeing the Travelodge motel in the 100 block of West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck around 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 26.
Later that evening, he was then observed on the south side of Interstate 86 running in a southeast direction wearing a black puffy coat and black pants, Chubbuck police said.
The Pocatello police SWAT team along with Pocatello and Chubbuck patrol officers and Idaho State Police troopers responded around 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 to the Pine Ridge Mall area south of Interstate 86 in search of the suspect.
The heavily armed SWAT officers arrived in their armored vehicle and conducted an extensive search of the Pine Ridge Apartments area adjacent to the mall. At times on the evening of Feb. 26 police shut down access to parts of the mall area including the Pine Ridge Apartments to search for Enriquez.
Police and SWAT officers executed a search warrant at the Travelodge on Feb. 26, locating a firearm in Enriquez’s unoccupied motel room. Police said the vehicle they believe Enriquez used in the robbery was located at the Travelodge and was impounded.
Bannock County prosecutors say it’s likely a request to extradite Enriquez from the Weber County Jail to the Bannock County Jail is filed after he is officially charged.
If convicted of the felony robbery charge, Enriquez faces no less than five years in prison and up to life.