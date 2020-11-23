CHUBBUCK — The city's geographic information systems technician has earned state GIS System Map of the Month recognition for her municipal work.
GIS technician Jacqueline Malloy said the award is presented by state GIS employees through an email list group, and it’s basically a tool to keep everyone in the loop about major GIS events.
“Its really fun; it’s really exciting,” she said.
She says she tries to put out as much as she can to advance her career and get her name out.
Malloy says she’s fairly new in her career as a GIS technician, having been with the city of Chubbuck for a little over three years. And she started as an intern.
“I like it a lot,” she said.
She says there’s a lot of cool things happening in Chubbuck.
“There are a lot of really good people in charge that have a good vision for where things are going and making a good plan for it,” Malloy said.
She says her job is more of a support role that has her using different data she’s collected to do analyses and taking it to planners or developers so they can make their decisions based on the data.
“That’s something they might not otherwise get,” she said. “A lot of it is underground.”
Malloy says that maintenance workers a lot of times will refer to the data she’s mapped to find, for example, where someone’s service line runs before starting work in that area.
“It’s a really important thing to have accurate because if you dig and hit a sewer line or something it’s going to be a mess,” she said.
And getting involved in those efforts is one of the reasons she enjoys being in Chubbuck.
“I really love working here,” Malloy said. “We’ve got the best planners and good things are happening in Chubbuck.”
Malloy plays a role in all that whenever there's a new housing subdivision going in. She’ll map out all of the utilities so decisions can be made based on things like the flow rate, she said.
“Water going in and wastewater coming out,” she said. “Getting averages for that and tracking how that affects our infrastructure network.”
That takes into account how many houses are contributing to the wastewater system in a particular area, she said.
“It’s just a lot of spacial data so that the city can make some more informed decisions,” Malloy said.
She says GIS can also help the city make the best choice for where particular buildings should go — for example, the city might need to consider adding another fire station.
“I would say it’s just spacial analysis for our purposes for the city of Chubbuck and the future city of Chubbuck,” Malloy said.
Further, Malloy says the city’s done a lot of growth analysis on sprawl and on identifying areas in town where it can push more development rather than annexing property and building on the city’s borders, she said.
“In a lot of cases it’s better to build in city limits,” she said.
The city also has a tax increment financing district, which provides an incentive to build there.
The city has some good opportunity areas, Malloy said.
“And if there’s any land available in that area there’s a good incentive for the city to have development happen there so the city can get a better tax deal from that,” she said.
In fact, last year they did an analysis on value per acre, Malloy said.
“So we’ve really identified those areas and what kind of development to push for a higher return,” she said.
There’s a lot of different factors. Each project is unique.
“But what it comes down to is finding the best location or what is happening at a certain spot or what is underground at a certain location," she said.
Another fire station, for example, might come with a list of requirements.
For instance, out of a given area, what lots are available for a building the size of a fire station?
“To say, 'OK we want to make sure this whole area is covered and that the fire department can reach them within five minutes,'” she said.
They need to pinpoint the place that they can start from to be able to serve that area.
“So we can do some what-if analyses on different locations,” she said.
The link to Malloy's story map that received recognition for November is: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/1536f90682b948de8ad092cd0c1d0980.