The Chubbuck Firefighters Association recently bought $500 in toys and donated them to the overall Toys for Tots campaign for Christmas, according to association President Dillon Chandler.
“We’re really just trying to help families in our community have a better Christmas,” Chandler said. “And we’re doing that by helping provide what would be hard for some people to get.”
The firefighters association targets toys for those up to age 18 in Southeast Idaho.
The gifts can include clothes, fishing poles, puzzles, board games, cameras and other items, Chandler said.
He says the funds for the yearly donations are collected over time each year.
“The Chubbuck Firefighters Association does little events throughout the year to raise money for things such as Toys for Tots,” he said.
The association members also personally donate money directly to the effort on a monthly basis, he said.
“So we all pool together and make votes on what we’re going to do and who we’re going to donate to and try to help better our community,” Chandler said.
In fact, the association is still taking donations for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.
The firefighters association helped provide a lot of toys last year, too. But this year, because of COVID-19, it will be more challenging to help quite as much, Chandler said.
But they at least seek to help reduce stress for families in the face of the holidays and the virus.
And Melissa Hartman, Bannock County veteran services coordinator, who’s the liaison to the Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots campaign, says the firefighters have done an amazing job.
She said the Marine Corps League runs the Toys for Tots program in Southeast Idaho, which includes Bannock, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties and the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
Hartman, who’s been involved in the program for 15 years, says that Southeast Idaho has long been an example of giving and making sure that every child gets at least a little Christmas.
“This time of year, especially with COVID, our youths are definitely needing to have that little bit of extra faith and it’s going to come from Santa,” Hartman said.
Hartman adds that historically the community has rallied behind them and made sure that every parent who applied and every child on the list got something for Christmas.
“It’s just going to be a little more challenging this year on how to collect the toys,” she said.
The yearly Christmas in the Nighttime Skies alone usually brings in over 2,300 toys. But that won’t be available this year due to the pandemic making big gatherings not viable, she said.
“COVID has definitely been a challenge for Toys for Tots because our normal fundraisers have all been canceled,” Hartman said.
But she says the public can find donation boxes around town. Locations can be found on the Toys for Tots website at pocatello--id.toysfortots.org.
For up-to-date information about events the public can follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/SoutheastIDToysforTots.
Hopefully it will be possible to make up a good part of the difference from losing some normal fundraisers, she says. Last year, the organization served 3,928 children.
“It’s hard enough to keep afloat in a normal economy and this year is definitely hitting our families a lot harder,” Hartman said. “Everybody is so appreciative of everything they get.”
She says they hope to distribute all the toys by Dec. 19, but people can donate cash through their website until Dec. 24.
In fact, cash donations are particularly beneficial because the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation is a national organization, so it can leverage its size to get more bang for the buck when it comes to buying toys.
It can turn a $1 donation into $2 or $3 of purchases, Hartman said. That helps especially with any last-minute requests.
She says that cash purchases eliminate handling at the stores. So instead the items will come directly from the distributors.
“That will definitely help stretch the donated funds to help a lot more youths in Southeast Idaho,” Hartman said.
And she says it’s always enjoyable for her to see the impact of the donated toys on families.
“I get an instant payoff seeing the parents come in to pick up their packages,” says Hartman, who works for Bannock County Veteran Services and supports the Marine Corps League during the Toys for Tots season that runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 25.
The Steven D. Merrell Detachment 698 of the Marine Corps League is the local community organization authorized by the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation to run a Toys for Tots campaign in Southeast Idaho, Hartman said.
It plays a vital role.
She says Santa Claus brings hope to children.
“Imagine if you were 8 years old and you didn’t get something at Christmastime and you go to school and you’re the only one that didn’t get something,” Hartman said. “How heartbreaking would that be?”
So the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation believes that it’s cultivating and helping children, the country’s future leaders, by the simple act of giving them a toy at Christmastime, she says.
“It renews their faith,” Hartman said.