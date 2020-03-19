The City of Chubbuck has declared a coronavirus emergency.
The disaster declaration, issued on Wednesday, will expire after seven days unless the City Council authorizes it to continue.
"The emergency referenced herein exists because the contagious nature and potentially serious consequences of the COVID-19 virus for residents and visitors to the City of Chubbuck and requires state and emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to protect life, health and property," the declaration reads.
Idaho had 11 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning, including one in Eastern Idaho. No cases have been confirmed yet in Southeast Idaho.
The city has also closed the front lobby of its police departmetn to the publicv until further notice, requesting that residents call 911 in the event of an emergency, or call 208-238-2376 or email records@cityofchubbuck.us to speak to a records worker. Call 208-237-7172 for non-emergency calls to dispatch or an officer. There is also a phone at the front door of the police department to reach dispatch.
If you are filing a report with the CPD an officer may contact you by phone rather than in person if they are able.
Pocatello police have implemented similar precautionary policies, opting to work with the public by phone whenever possible.
Pocatello's mayor, Brian Blad issued a statement Thursday morning indicating he is under self-quarantine after taking an essential trip to New York.
Blad said he is not experiencing any symptoms. During his self-quarantine he'll be holding meetings with department heads by phone, and he expects to return to City Hall by April 1.
"We all have a part to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19," Blad said. "It's important for everyone to follow the recommendations of the health officials."