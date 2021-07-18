CHUBBUCK — The annual Chubbuck Days Festival will take place Aug. 14 after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mayor Kevin England.
England said that the feedback on once again offering the Chubbuck Days celebration has been positive.
“People are really excited to have an opportunity to gather,” England said about the event, which was started by late Mayor John Cotant.
Events include a free breakfast starting at 8 a.m. at Cotant Park and going as long as supplies last.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the Home Depot area is a good place to see it.
The parade goes from the Pine Ridge Mall west entrance onto Hawthorne Road. It then turns left onto West Chubbuck Road and ends at the LDS church on independence.
But people only have until July 30 at the latest to sign up for the parade. After that date no parade entries will be accepted, according to the city.
To register an organization or business for the parade, contact Wendy Butler at 208-237-2430 at extension 148.
The festival events at Cotant Park will follow the parade at 11 a.m., featuring family activities, a kids craft booth, carnival games and food vendors.
“We want to encourage people to put on their calendars the Chubbuck Days parade,” according to England.
England says a lot of people looking forward to the event and it's nice to arrive at a point after the COVID-19 pandemic has waned and it's easier to get out and about and enjoy typical celebrations and activities.
“I wish each and every one of you a wonderful summertime,” he said.
And England notes that the popular Movies in the Park free showings are back again this year, after they had to be canceled last year.
Remaining showings are for the following movies: “Ferdinand,” on July 23; “Spies in Disguise,” on July 30; “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” on Aug. 6; “Cool Runnings” on Aug. 13 and “The Lion King” on Aug. 20.
And England says if a movie is rained out or the weather is generally poor, the movie will be shown the next day.
“We're all looking forward to those kinds of things and I think it's good to be getting back to a sense of normal and we invite everyone to participate,” England said.
He encourages residents to get outdoors.
“Make sure and get out and enjoy one another's company and let's be aware of people with needs out there and be willing to reach out,” England said.
Sponsors for the movie showings include RE/MAX Country Real Estate, Citizens Community Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, Health West, Simplot, Allstate and the city of Chubbuck and Idaho Central Credit Union.