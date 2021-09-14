Chubbuck residents Troy and Jennifer Dye are serving as the coordinators for the Pocatello Idaho Temple open house and dedication.
The couple has been married for 32 years and has six children and three grandchildren. They say they enjoy serving with religious and community leaders and have held many positions in their congregation.
“Service brings blessings and provides us with opportunities to strengthen relationships with all members of this community,” Troy wrote in an email response to the Journal.
As coordinators, the Dyes say they work with a committee to facilitate all of the activities associated with the temple’s open house and dedication as well as a youth devotional.
They say they’ve enjoyed building friendships with others as they’ve served in their calling since January. But it has also been challenging to plan the events amidst the evolving health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Jennifer says they’ve had to remain flexible.
Still, the Dyes believe in the worthy cause.
Temples are considered sacred to church members and are typically closed to the general public. But open houses give community members a unique opportunity to tour the buildings and learn more about the work that takes place there prior to their dedication.
“Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints differ from meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services,” according to a Church news release. “Each temple is considered a ‘house of the Lord,’ where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity.”
The Dyes say the open house for the Pocatello Idaho Temple, which is set to take place Sept. 18 through Oct. 23, has several purposes. First, it allows members of the Church, friends of other faiths and community members in general a chance to gain a deeper understanding of and reverence for sacred things. It also helps the Church to teach why and how families, bound together by sacred covenants, fulfill the purpose of earth’s creation.
In addition, the open house definitively and lovingly declares “the central role of the Savior, Jesus Christ, in our lives and the lives of everyone in our community,” the Dyes wrote.
They encourage people to attend the upcoming open house and want those who do to leave with a feeling of peace, an increase of faith and hope for a better world.
The temple open house includes a short introductory video, which is being shown online due to COVID concerns, and a guided, in-person tour of the building.
The video and complimentary tickets to the open house are available at https://pocatellotemple.org/open-house.