A Chubbuck woman has started a regular gathering at Chubbuck City Hall that she hopes will continue as a place for community conversations on all manner of topics.
LaQuita Morgan held the first one in February at city hall and got good feedback from from the 35 to 40 people who attended at Chubbuck City Hall, she said.
She called Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England for permission and he was supportive of holding it there.
People had up to five minutes to discuss an issue and there was a good mix of opinions and topics during the approximately hour and a half long gathering, she said.
Sometimes in political meetings one person will dominate or one topic, she said.
But not this time.
“The thing that I loved is there were a lot of questions but it was on a wide range of topics,” she said.
The genesis for the effort is she likes to stay informed about legislative issues and would call her representatives for information.
“I started to realize it seemed there was a breakdown in the community between the average members of the community and our representatives.
So she asked Inkom state Rep. Randy Armstrong what can be done to change that.
He suggested a town hall.
And the idea brought out a number of comments on many different topics.
For instance there were concerns about education, property taxes, COVID-19 emergency orders and other matters were discussed, she said.
Another thing that came up was the dam removal that U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson has suggested.
Other topics included farming and utilities in Idaho.
And Morgan said there was a lot of really good feedback afterward.
“I think that some of the good ideas that came out of it were just a reminder to the community to be emailing and calling our representatives,” she said.
And she thought it was successful for people to talk about the concerns they had in the community.
So that led to scheduling another community gathering.
It’s slated for Monday evening at Chubbuck City Hall starting at 6:30 p.m., Morgan said.
"People felt like it was good for the community to get together and have conversations about things that matter to the community and have more regular interaction with officials and leaders in the community,” according to Morgan.
People enjoyed it and I said well, we’ll have another one.
The time appeared right.
“It just seems like it was time for people to connect with each other and have community conversations and focus on home and community,” she said
But while the room was full the first time for the gathering, she’s not sure yet how well attended that a Monday evening event will be.
“We trying to do them monthly, but we may take a break over the summer,” she said.
Otherwise the goal is to continue to hold them on a monthly basis.
“But we’ll see what happens,” Morgan said.