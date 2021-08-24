CHUBBUCK — A Chubbuck City Council member is running for mayor.
Dan Heiner officially announced his candidacy on Monday after filing the necessary paperwork. So far, he and incumbent mayor Kevin B. England are the only two candidates who have entered the race.
Heiner says several supporters encouraged him to run before he made his decision to do so.
“I have been on the City Council for nearly two years, and I have noticed a few things that I think could be improved on and need some attention,” Heiner said.
If he’s elected, he wants to help unify city departments so staff members can work together for the benefit of local residents.
“For several months, there has arisen some discord among some of the departments and employees at the city. I don’t believe that these issues were handled very well, and some residual issues still exist,” Heiner said.
He also wants to ensure the city is following the Strategic Growth Plan that was developed by city staff a couple of years ago and included input from Chubbuck residents. He says that and the Comprehensive Plan should guide the city’s decisions and future.
“This is the roadmap for all that we do in the city,” Heiner said.
If elected, Heiner would also like to see more priority budgeting that is tied to the strategic plan and is backed by trackable data.
“We need to run the city in more of a business-like manner, so as the city uses the residents’ tax dollars, they are able to see and understand the results of what they are purchasing,” Heiner said.
He also feels the city needs better internal management, monitoring and tracking of its various operations.
“I would like to see us establish procedures to measure what we are doing and how it all ties back to the budgets and priorities of the strategic and comprehensive plans,” Heiner said. “We can always look for ways to improve efficiencies wherever we can.”
Heiner spent 44 years in the commercial banking industry and at times managed 100 people in a nearly $1 billion operation, and he believes his skills would benefit the City of Chubbuck.
“I know how to deal with tough and complicated issues,” Heiner said, “both with personnel and large, complex financial issues and budgets.”
Heiner has been serving as a city councilman since 2020 and says he plans to continue in that position for now. It’s his first elected position; however, he’s no stranger to community service.
Heiner is a longtime member and past president of the Rotary Club. He’s also served on boards for the Eastern Idaho Development Corporation, Bannock Development Corporation, Idaho Community Bankers Association, Idaho Bankers Association and Chubbuck Development Authority.
And he’s held multiple leadership positions over the years, including president of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, chair of both the Idaho Community Bankers Association and Idaho Bankers Association, and chairman of the Chubbuck Development Authority.
Heiner is also a longtime resident of southeast Idaho. He was born and raised in Burley and says he’s lived in this region most of his life. He and his wife, Laura Garrard Heiner, have been married for 43 years and have four adult children and nine grandchildren.