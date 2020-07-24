CHUBBUCK — Volunteers from the Pocatello Christian Outreach Center will be partnering with staff from the local Idaho Foodbank to distribute food boxes provided by the federal government Saturday morning outside of Holt Arena.
Pastor Doug Smith said volunteers from his church, which is located inside of Pine Ridge Mall, and the local food bank will start distributing roughly 50,000 pounds of mixed boxes of produce, dairy and nonperishable items at 10 a.m.
Smith said people seeking food should use the Memorial Drive entrance. Smith said anyone who could use a helping hand is welcome to take the food aid. Each family may take up to two boxes, and Smith anticipates there will be enough food to help nearly 1,000 families.
Smith's church has also hosted several food distribution events outside of the former ShopKo with food purchased by anonymous donors. The church has distributed about 190,000 pounds of food to date supplied by those donors and an anticipates offering another distribution day soon.