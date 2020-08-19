Pocatello Christian Outreach Center, located inside of the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, will be partnering with the Idaho Food Bank's Pocatello warehouse to distribute roughly 80,000 pounds of free food to those in need starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Holt Arena.
Pastor Doug Smith said the food will be provided by the food bank and will include boxes of well-balanced meals, including meat, pasta, salad, milk and canned foods.
The church has also been distributing food outside of the former Shopko location in the mall since early in the year, giving away food purchased by anonymous donors.
The church's members have helped distribute about 270,000 pounds of food since the beginning of the year.