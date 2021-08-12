CHUBBUCK — Mayor Kevin England described the city's police station as a "cubby hole," noting there's barely enough room for two officers in full gear to pass one another in the hallway.
At long last, however, the city is taking action to address the cramped quarters for its police. On Thursday morning, England, Police Chief Bill Guiberson and other city leaders participated in the ceremonial groundbreaking commencing a major renovation and expansion of the police station.
During the ceremony, officials swung hammers into the wall of a city conference room that will become a police break room — adjacent to what will be a much more spacious hallway.
"What we're starting today is the No. 1 nee in the city of Chubbuck," England said. "We're so grateful it's happening."
The city planned the police station remodel, construction of a new City Hall and construction of a new animal control headquarters together, budgeting $15.31 million for the projects. City staff recently moved into their spacious and modern new City Hall, which will be the anchor of a planned downtown area.
City Hall and the police station had been sharing a common building at 5160 Yellowstone Ave. The police department will now have control of that entire building. From now through May, the former City Hall side will be renovated. Once that's complete, the police department will move into the refurbished area and work will commence on the side where their station is currently located. Both phases of the project should be finished by late next summer.
The revamped and expanded police station will encompass 18,000 square feet of space — tripling the size of the current police facility.
Guiberson said the work will also clean up several mechanical issues resulting from new additions being "patched together over the years." For example, Guiberson said there are now 16 separate air conditioning units on the roof serving various parts of the building.
"Over the last couple of years just having a training class here, we're competing with city workers, public works and stuff for meeting rooms and training spaces," Guiberson said. "Now we'll have our own dedicated training room and conference room for meetings."
The project also involves upgrading some of the department's technology, Guiberson added.
CM Group was the construction management group responsible for building City Hall and will also take the lead on the police department renovation and the new animal control building.
To fund the projects, the city approved the sale of certificates of participation to investors who will hold a share in ownership of the facilities. Holders of those certificates will then lease the facilities back to the city to use. Leases will be subject to annual renewal. The certificates allow the city to build without asking voters permission to take on long-term debt.
England said the city benefited from extremely low interest rates on the certificates, which nonetheless sold out on the first day in which they were available.