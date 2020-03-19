The City of Chubbuck and Bingham County have joined the list of local entities declaring coronarivus emergencies, and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has decided to self-isolate following a recent trip to New York.
The Chubbuck disaster declaration, issued on Wednesday, will expire after seven days unless the City Council authorizes it to continue.
"The emergency referenced herein exists because the contagious nature and potentially serious consequences of the COVID-19 virus for residents and visitors to the City of Chubbuck and requires state and emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to protect life, health and property," the declaration reads.
Bingham County also passed its disaster resolution on Wednesday. Such declarations pave the way for governmental entities to request federal and state emergency assistance, if needed.
Bingham County Commissioners said the continuing resolution not only activates the response and recovery aspects of local and intergovernmental disaster emergency plans for furnishing aid and assistance, but also allows them to spend public money immediately without having to go through the formal bidding process required by law.
Idaho had 11 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning, including one in Eastern Idaho. No cases have been confirmed yet in Southeast Idaho.
Pocatello's mayor, Brian Blad issued a statement Thursday morning indicating he is under self-quarantine after taking an essential trip to New York.
Blad said he is not experiencing any symptoms. During his self-quarantine he'll be holding meetings with department heads by phone, and he expects to return to City Hall by April 1.
"We all have a part to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19," Blad said. "It's important for everyone to follow the recommendations of the health officials."