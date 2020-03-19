The City of Chubbuck and Bingham County have joined the list of local entities declaring coronarivus emergencies, with the Pocatello City Council scheduled to vote on its own declaration Thursday night.
The Chubbuck disaster declaration, issued on Wednesday, will expire after seven days unless the City Council authorizes it to continue.
"The emergency referenced herein exists because the contagious nature and potentially serious consequences of the COVID-19 virus for residents and visitors to the City of Chubbuck and requires state and emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to protect life, health and property," the declaration reads.
Bingham County also passed its disaster resolution on Wednesday. Such declarations pave the way for governmental entities to request federal and state emergency assistance, if needed.
Bingham County Commissioners said the continuing resolution not only activates the response and recovery aspects of local and intergovernmental disaster emergency plans for furnishing aid and assistance, but also allows them to spend public money immediately without having to go through the formal bidding process required by law.
Idaho had 12 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday, including one in Eastern Idaho. No cases have been confirmed yet in Southeast Idaho.