CHUBBUCK —A Boise woman expects to open a large assisted living center in Chubbuck’s planned New Day development by Sept. 15, which she believes will help satisfy unmet demand for senior care within the region.
Grace Assisted Living will be located along New Day Parkway, formerly Siphon Road, and will include 65 assisted living apartments and 20 memory care units, said owner Linda Hines. The project represents the first large facility completed in an area of Chubbuck and northeast Pocatello where large-scale, multi-use developments have been promised. Adjacent to Chubbuck’s New Day development, builders are working on the Northgate development in Pocatello.
Hines is now accepting applications for both employees and residents. She said interest has been strong since she started advertising the facility during the second week of July.
“We’ve already taken more deposits at this point than we ever have before,” Hines said. “We’re pleasantly surprised.”
Hines has been in the business for more than 31 years and has built more than 20 communities throughout the Northwest, including Chubbuck’s Ridge Wind retirement home, 4080 Hawthorne Road.
Hines said just a few smaller assisted living facilities have located in the region since she built Ridge Wind about 22 years ago.
“You’ve area kind of got skipped over in our minds by some of these bigger companies,” Hines said. “Seniors like new apartments. They like a new community.”
Hines said she was impressed by the region and the quality of workers in Southeast Idaho when she opened Ridge Wind.
“The past experience working in that area was so positive,” Hines said. “The attitude there is exceptional. Everybody there is eager to help. ... People take pride in their work and take pride in their work and take pride in what they do. They care about the work they do and they’re excited about the opportunity.”
Hines said new amenities have been gradually added at Ridge Wind, such as theater rooms, spa rooms, exercise rooms and bistro areas.
She broke ground on Grace Assisted Living about a year ago. She said she spent about a year searching for the perfect location in the area.
The memory care units offer a higher staffing ratio and extra care for residents with memory challenges. For example, Hines said some memory care residents might require extra vigilance to keep them from wandering away from home and not being able to find their way back.
Starting on Monday, Hines began allowing people to look inside the apartments. She said the business will open with capacity for 95 to 100 residents.
Hines said there’s room to build 20 more units and 15 cottages in the back of the facility in a future phase of development. The cottages will serve seniors who wish to live independently but still have meals, social activities and assistance close at hand.
Anyone interested in working at the facility or inquiring about housing there should call the administrator, Glenda Stoddard, at 208-403-5439.