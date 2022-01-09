CHUBBUCK — A Saturday night fire within a local apartment complex injured one resident and forced the temporary evacuation of 39 apartment units, Chubbuck Fire Chief Merlin Miller said.
Miller said the 9:30 p.m. fire at the Pine Ridge Apartments, located in the 4300 block of Yellowstone Avenue, was confined to the living area of a single unit. A woman who was in that unit was transported to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, he said.
Miller could not comment on her condition but said she was speaking before she was transported.
Chubbuck firefighters responded to the blaze and quickly extinguished the flames. Miller said occupants of all of the other units were allowed back in their apartments later that same evening.
The fire’s cause has not yet been determined but is under investigation. Miller said the investigation should be wrapped up relatively quickly after fire investigators visit with the occupant.
A few months ago, there was another fire in a unit inside of a different building within the same complex.
Miller emphasized that the smoke detectors and alarms activated properly. He said the Saturday fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious and the department can rule out wiring as a potential cause.
“This is leaning more toward an occupant issue than a building issue,” Miller said.