Chubbuck lights winner

This home at 5070 Pleasant View Drive in Chubbuck was the overall winner in the city of Chubbuck’s annual Christmas Lighting Contest in 2021.

 Idaho State Journal photo

CHUBBUCK – Make your Christmas bright… and spread the cheer. The City of Chubbuck celebrates Christmas with its annual outdoor decorating contest.

It is that time of year again, if you have the most festive house on the block (or the most festive block in the city), then we would like to know. The City of Chubbuck invites and encourages all residents and businesses to enter the annual Holiday Decorating Contest.

