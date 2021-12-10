CHUBBUCK — The overall winner of this year’s Christmas Lighting Contest was 5070 Pleasant View Drive. They have a huge tree all wrapped in lights that light up the entire street. The larger bushes, trees and pillars are all wrapped very precisely. The windows and roofline are outlined perfectly, and it is all very neat and very nicely done.
This year, the award for People’s Choice was given to 382 Lavender Lane. This is a small, animated pixel display that is new this year and fun to watch. This award is voted for and chosen via an online survey posted on the city of Chubbuck’s social media and has taken the place of the Mayor’s Choice award this year.
Here are the other category winners:
— Best Commercial Display: Idaho Central Credit Union
— Griswold Award: 201 Henry Ave.
— Best Animation: 1389 Sawtooth St.
— Most Traditional: 4962 Rose St.
— Most Colorful: 4633 Pahsimeroi Drive
— Best Small Display: 617 Dell Road
— Spirit of the Season: 755 Callie St.
— Spirit of the Season: 5006 Liberty Ave.
— People's Choice: 382 Lavender Lane
New this year, we wanted to give special recognition to a specific street or neighborhood that is exceptionally decorated. The winner this year is Boyd Street and Jake and Hiram avenues just off Chubbuck Road. Nearly every house is decorated.
Because we want to include as many people as possible in the contest, including those who have not won awards in the past, we have an additional category of houses, Santa’s Favorites, that deserve recognition, even though they will not get a physical award in their yard. These are houses that are above and beyond the typical Christmas display and include many of our houses that win awards every year. Even though these houses did not get an award, they still deserve recognition.
— 1105 Sawtooth St.
— 5745 Sorrel St.
— 985 Boyd St.
— 4951 Cole St.
— 5038 Camden St.
— 637 Canal St.
— 433 Roanoke Drive
— 850 Harold St.
Again, this year, we expanded our judges pool this year and had more than 15 judges out and about checking out the displays! There were so many great displays that it made it very difficult to pick the winners this year! We hope to see even more houses with bigger and better displays for next year.