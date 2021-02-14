CHUBBUCK — Mayor Kevin England says the city aims to hold all its usual entertainment events this summer.
“Our plan right now is to go forward with everything open,” England said in a Feb. 12 video blog post.
England said he see things happening in a wonderful way in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And so our plan at this point in time is all the activities that we normally have — Movies in the Park, Chubbuck Days, playing baseball — all of those kinds of things we plan on going full force forward with them,” he said.
But he added he’s a realist and recognizes that as the city plans these events it needs to have contingencies for postponement or cancellation because it can’t know for sure what will happen.
“But it sure seems to me like that we have things in order at this point in time to where things will be able to happen,” he said. “So that’s our plan.”
England says the city has talked to the people who provide the films for the Movies in the Park and they’re on board for it.
“So again we’ll be putting out schedules in the near future and making sure people have that,” he said. “But I think we’re going to have a wonderful year this year.”
England also asked people to get involved against the Idaho Legislature’s efforts to cap property taxes.
“My concern is it seems like the only discussion that’s happening in Boise right now is to cap the budgets of cities and counties and other taxing districts,” he said.
He says that would cap the potential for growth in Idaho and he doesn’t understand why lawmakers think that community budgets are the problem.
And he’s written to the leadership of both the House and Senate and to local lawmakers to convey his concerns about the issue.
“So I’m continuing to push that,” England said. “And I’m going to ask for each of your help, too, if you’ll continue to help me push this.”
He says property tax relief is needed.
“I’ve told them the budget process has not changed,” England said.”
What has changed is in 2019 the assessments went up substantially and rose again in this last year, he said.
And that's on residential property, England notes.
“Because of that all of the taxes on residential property have risen, some of them a substantial amount, whereas taxes on agriculture and businesses have dropped," he said.
So that needs to be addressed, he says.
And England offered several suggestions. One was having the state repeal all unfunded mandates to taxing districts and to produce no more.
He says that’s because property taxes fund those unfunded mandates.
Also, he says the state should fully fund education so all the school district supplemental levies go away.
“That will provide major property tax relief,” England said.
He adds there also needs to be adjustments to the circuit breaker and the homeowners exemption.
The exemption has been set at $100,000 for a long time.
And when it was set not many houses cost over $100,000.
But now a lot of homes cost over $200,000, or even over $500,000.
“So that needs to be adjusted,” he said.
And the circuit breaker program — which provides property tax relief to often struggling homeowners — is a place to address the elderly and those on fixed incomes, he said.
“We do not want them taxed out of their homes,” England said. “That needs to be talked about.”
Further, the state should fix the formula for new construction so growth pays for itself without a burden to the existing property owners, he said.
Also, additional funding sources should be allowed for local taxing districts outside of property taxes.
“I believe every one of those would bring property tax relief," England said.
And he has said in his communications with legislators that if these topics aren’t being discussed they should be.
As near as he can tell all that legislators are talking about is capping city budgets, he said.
"And I’m telling you that’s going to hurt us as a community,” England said.
And because it will damage communities, it will also hurt the state in general.
“So please write letters, write emails, if you have their phone numbers text them,” he said.
He says to let lawmakers know that there’s so much else that needs to be done.
And people should inform them that the direction they seem to be taking is not the correct one.
“What they’ll cap literally is they’ll cap growth in this state,” England said. “And I don’t understand why they would want to do that.”