POCATELLO — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chrome in the Dome is returning to Idaho State University’s Holt Arena this weekend.
The large, diverse car show serves as the primary fundraiser for students enrolled in two ISU College of Technology programs — Automotive Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology as well as Automotive Technology — and organizers are more than thrilled to finally host what will be the event’s 14th installment.
“Oh yes, we are definitely excited for this year’s event for sure,” said Brock Gunter, coordinator of the Automotive Technology program. “The last show we did was in 2019 and we tried to get something going last year but it just didn’t materialize.”
The show this year will feature tribute cars to George Lucas’ classic coming of age film “American Graffiti” and will feature special guest Candy Clark who played Debbie in the film.
“Somebody in our group actually saw Candy Clark at another show and so we reached out to her camp and they said they would love to come to Chrome in the Dome this year,” Gunter said. “They are bringing some tribute cars, including a little Vespa and this massive rocking chair.”
Gunter said the team coordinating the event is anticipating the show this year to be the most well-attended to date, estimating over 12,000 people could walk through the doors of Holt Arena on Friday and Saturday.
Participants this year will bring vehicles ranging from a 1919 Ford Model T all the way up to a brand new 2021 Ford Bronco, said Gunter, adding that several pristine classic cars come with a price tag of between $200,000 and $300,000 with all the customizations and add-ons.
Doors are open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and under are free.
Gunter said he wants to throw out a huge thank you to this year’s sponsors: Wesco, Sound Source, Phil Meador Toyota, Les Schwab, Idaho Central Credit Union, AMSOIL and Advance Auto Parts.