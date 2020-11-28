Christmas in the Night Time Skies is going to be a little different this year.
The fireworks are happening at 7 pm tonight (11/28/2020), but you’ll have to watch from your home or car.
Fireworks will be fired from the fairgrounds in Pocatello. Music will be synchronized on KOUU 96.5. FM.
No food or toys this year. Though, Toys for Tots are collecting toys at Big Lots today.
We appreciate the sponsors of tonight’s show including Affinity Partnerships, Lantis Productions, and Chubbuck Firefighter’s Association.