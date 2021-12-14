AMERICAN FALLS — The whimsical tune of the “Home Alone” theme song, the jolly, wonder-filled piece from a “Nightmare Before Christmas,” the swelling, ethereal number from “Polar Express” — all these songs from hit Christmas movies will be bouncing off the American Falls High School’s auditorium walls at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The AF Spirit of the Falls Music Department is holding its free Christmas Extravaganza Concert and fifth annual Community Carol Sing-Along at the high school followed by a raffle and silent auction fundraiser. A Reception of Hot Chocolate and Cookies with Santa Claus will also be held after.
SOTF Program Director of Bands Robbie Hanchey said the event is a wonderful way for the public to participate in holiday cheer as they will be able to sing along.
“At the end of the concert, we give our audience a chance to participate and make music by having them stand and sing Christmas carols accompanied by the band,” he said. “I can’t think of a better reason to get out of the house. You get to hear great live jazz, ukulele and concert band music, and it’s free and family friendly.”
Story continues below video
Every year, with the exception of last year because of COVID-19, the Christmas Extravaganza has grown in attendance with an estimated 800 people flocking to the auditorium in 2019, Hanchey said. This year, many different instrumental ensembles from the Spirit of the Falls band will be performing, including the award-winning SOTF seventh- to 12th-grade Concert Band.
“One of my isms I tell the students all the time is ‘don’t play notes, make music,’” he said. “Our goal this holiday season has been instead of looking to get ‘applause’ from the audience, the SOTF in turn is looking to give our audience a chance to relax, heal, laugh, love, make memories and escape into the joys of the Christmas season through music.”
The American Falls High School is located at 2966 S. Frontage Road.