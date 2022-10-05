Chobani CEO

Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya listens to Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar speak in 2016 in Twin Falls.

 Times News File Photo

TWIN FALLS — Yogurt giant Chobani has committed to hiring 200 refugees over the next three years as part of an effort to support people who have fled Ukraine and other countries.

The announcement was made Monday during the U.S. Business Summit on Refugees, organized by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a group founded by Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya.

