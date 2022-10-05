TWIN FALLS — Yogurt giant Chobani has committed to hiring 200 refugees over the next three years as part of an effort to support people who have fled Ukraine and other countries.
The announcement was made Monday during the U.S. Business Summit on Refugees, organized by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a group founded by Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya.
Chobani is one of 45 major employers who recently announced new commitments to hire 22,725 refugees in full-time positions in the U.S.
The commitment will involve positions in both the Twin Falls and Norwich, New York, locations.
Amazon officials said it will hire at least 5,000 refugees over three years.
The summit is the first in a series of milestones to continue to mobilize companies in support of refugees, organizers said.
“The American business community is showing incredible leadership, and I am so proud of the companies standing up for refugees today,” Ulukaya said. “These companies will benefit from welcoming these hard-working, loyal, and resilient individuals.”
The U.S. is set to welcome hundreds of thousands of refugees in the coming years, including almost 100,000 Afghans, 100,000 Ukrainians who have fled Russia’s invasion, and up to 125,000 refugees per year from other parts of the world who will arrive through the resettlement program, officials said.
