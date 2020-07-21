POCATELLO — A resident working on his car with a grinder Sunday afternoon started a wildfire that burned 1,576 acres southeast of the city, officials said.
The Pocatello Fire Department, assisted by the Bureau of Land Management's Idaho Falls district, determined the resident accidentally caused the fire when a spark from his grinder landed in dry brush, officials said.
The Pocatello Fire Department was sent to the fire in the area of Stockman Road at 2:44 p.m. and discovered it was spreading rapidly.
Several agencies sent resources to assist with fighting the fire as part of an interagency agreement.
The wildfire, named the Chinese Peak Fire, was fully contained as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. No structures were lost in the fire.
Several roads were shut down and some Pocatello residents were evacuated when the fire was still spreading on Sunday. The fire spread rapidly eastward on Sunday through hilly grassland and brush and reached Chinese Peak.
Firefighters used bulldozers to create a perimeter. Firefighting aircraft were deployed.
Firefighters from the Pocatello, Pocatello Valley, North Bannock, Inkom and Chubbuck fire departments as well as the BLM and U.S. Forest Service, helped to battle the fire, which burned on private and public land about a mile southeast of Pocatello. The fire reportedly charred 189 private acres and 1,387 acres of public land.
As of Wednesday afternoon, two engines, two hand crews and a bulldozer remained at the scene to continue extinguishing hot spots within the interior, said BLM fire information officer Kelsey Griffee.
"They'll be here for the next couple of days and we'll still monitor it," Griffee said.