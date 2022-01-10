Pat Mitchell used to bring her old dog Dooper into classrooms to provide a patient and loving audience for young children practicing their reading.
So Mitchell, who keeps residences in both Park City, Utah, and Flowery Branch, Georgia, figured it would be a fitting tribute after Dooper passed away to name her children's book series, "Super Dooper Kids Books," in his honor.
On Monday morning, Mitchell read a chapter from one of her Dooper-inspired books to 88 second-graders gathered in the library at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Pocatello. She visited the Gate City as part of a personal quest motivated by her forthcoming 60th birthday to jog 5 kilometers in 60 communities throughout all 50 states. At each stop, she plans to read to children at a local school or visit a local library and drop off one of her books.
"The kids were so polite, asked inquisitive questions and were so enthusiastic," Mitchell said of her visit to Lewis & Clark.
She turns 60 on June 19, and she anticipates it will take her well into 2023 before she completes her task.
"Three weeks ago I said, 'How am I going to make this a really special year?'" Mitchell said.
Mitchell is prioritizing small communities with universities. She chose the Idaho State University campus for her 5K jog on Saturday, stopping for a photograph atop Red Hill. Her next stop will be in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
She chose to visit Lewis & Clark based on her appreciation of the famous explorers, after reviewing a list of local schools. She quickly realized she'd made a good choice when she had a good conversation with the school's principal, Nichole Garza, who returned her call quickly and was eager to participate.
"After hearing her story, it was just a cause I think you can't pass up," Garza said. "We work at Lewis & Clark about helping others and lending a hand when you can. It just felt like the right fit."
Mitchell also left postcards with Lewis & Clark teachers, each with a QR code for a free eBook download. Mitchell is also asking students to follow her online through her travels of the country, offering them a lesson in geography.
Garza said some of her students made connections when Mitchell told them she plans to head to New Mexico, and they were excited about tracking her progress as she visits each new state.
"They loved the story but they were extremely excited I think for the future of it," Garza said. "They asked a lot about the story and where she's running next. It's exciting (for them) to know this isn't the end and there's more to come."
Mitchell and Dooper — a Llewellin English setter — once partnered on Super Dooper Dog Training, certifying new therapy dogs together.
"We have an army of therapy dogs that Dooper and I trained and certified. I thought, 'How can I carry his spirit forward?'" Mitchell said.
In addition to donating books, Mitchell sells quite a few of them: All of the proceeds from her book sales are donated to a sanctuary in Georgia for senior dogs.
Her books center on a theme that's especially appropriate to young students who are still discovering their talents.
"We all have a special gift. The theme is to discovery your special gift and go out and use it," Mitchell explained.
The book she read at Lewis & Clark, "Frannie and the Skunk Who Couldn't Skunk," tells the story of an old dog who was abandoned by her family because two of her legs didn't work. Uncle Pete finds the dog on the roadside and takes her to a safe home. Uncle Pete also builds Frannie the dog a cart with wheels to help her move. Frannie, however, walks through an open gate and embarks upon an adventure with animal friends.