POCATELLO — The mother of a 12-year-old local girl is “beyond frustrated” that a 56-year-old registered sexual offender will only face a misdemeanor charge for exposing himself to the child last week.
Bryan Westling Yowell was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure Wednesday after allegedly showing a 12-year-old girl his genitals while walking his dogs on the 1000 block of East Wyeth Street around 9 p.m. Sept. 6, according to the Pocatello Police Department. The Idaho State Journal is not identifying the victim or any of her family because the girl was the victim of a sex crime.
The alleged victim’s mother told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that her 12-year-old daughter believed her cat had escaped the home and went over to the next door neighbor’s home to inquire if they had seen it by chance. While the girl was walking over to the home, Yowell, who was walking across the street, allegedly pulled down his pants, exposed himself to the child and then took off running down the street, laughing, the alleged victim’s mother said.
Traumatized, the girl ran into the house and reported the incident to the family friend who was watching her and the police were called, the alleged victim’s mother said. The police on scene scoured the area looking for Yowell but were unable to locate him, the alleged victim’s mother said.
Still upset about the incident a few days later, the 12-year-old girl, who the mother said had once before been the victim of a sexual assault, used the Idaho State Police sex offender registry to search for registered sex offenders in the vicinity of her home. And up popped Yowell's photograph, which the girl recognized immediately, her mother said.
The family again contacted police who responded to Yowell’s residence and recognized his two dogs from the description the girl and her mother provided a few days before. Yowell was subsequently charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and provided a date to appear in court.
Court records indicate Yowell is a serial indecent exposer. He was first charged with the crime in 1998. After having pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to serve two years of misdemeanor probation and ordered to pay $628 in fines.
In August 2004, Yowell was again charged with indecent exposure. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve two years of misdemeanor probation, again, and ordered to pay $503 in fines. Two other charges of indecent exposure filed in October 2004 were dismissed by prosecutors.
Yowell was charged with felony indecent exposure in 2007 after police responded to the report of a naked man fondling himself in the area of North 12th Avenue and Hayden Street. Officers located Yowell sitting in a vehicle. He was attempting to pull up his pants as police approached, according to a 2016 article published in the Journal.
Sixth District Judge Stephen S. Dunn sentenced Yowell to a prison term of 10 years but suspended that sentence and ordered Yowell to serve eight years of supervised probation.
In 2011, Yowell pleaded guilty to a probation violation, and Dunn revoked his probation and reinstated the original sentence. But the judge retained jurisdiction in the case, and Yowell was released back onto probation in May 2012.
Yowell was back in court in 2016 for violating his probation after exposing himself to an adult Journal news carrier four times between July and September 2015 while walking his dogs. Though he was charged with violating his probation in connection to these allegations, he was never criminally charged with additional counts of indecent exposure.
According to Idaho statute, when a person is charged with indecent exposure it will only be elevated to a felony if the person had previously been convicted of indecent exposure or another sex crime within the last five years. In essence, Yowell is not facing a felony for the incident last week because of a statute of limitations.
The Pocatello prosecutor assigned to the case, Ian Johnson, declined to comment on the charges against Yowell, citing a policy not to comment on cases that have not yet been adjudicated.
Yowell is set to be arraigned on the charges in Bannock County during a hearing scheduled for Sept. 29.
If convicted of the misdemeanor indecent exposure charge, he faces up to one year in jail and up to $1,000 in fines. A felony conviction of indecent exposure carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
“From our understanding, this man should definitely be charged with a felony,” the alleged victim’s mother said. “We are beyond frustrated that after telling our daughter this man will go to prison for this that he’ll likely just get a slap on the wrist.”