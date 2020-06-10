POCATELLO — Before Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei started marching in unison with Idaho State University athletes and hundreds of other community members last week for a demonstration against police brutality, he expressed his desire for coverage of the event to go viral nationwide.
Schei told the Idaho State Journal last Wednesday he was hopeful the unity march in Pocatello would be used as a sterling example of how a protest can be peaceful and how community policing practices sow a level of trust required for such non-violent demonstrations.
Schei’s hope became a reality Saturday when former Superman Dean Cain from the 1990s hit show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” spoke highly of the chief and the show of solidarity in Pocatello last week during an appearance on “Fox and Friends Weekend.”
Cain appeared on the station to offer his opinion about a social movement calling for the defunding of law enforcement agencies that has emerged in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. A 46-year-old black security guard, Floyd died in Minnesota last month when a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.
“If you want to defund the police you’re asking for anarchy, you’re asking for vigilantism,” Cain said during the Fox appearance Saturday morning when referring to Hollywood celebrities who have signed an open demand letter to defund the police. “Instead of defunding the police and taking money away from police departments, they should be spending more money to properly train officers and get them more on task for what these people think they should be doing.”
Honored and humbled is how Schei said he felt watching video footage of the unity march in Pocatello on Fox News and hearing Cain’s words, adding that a Saturday demonstration in the Gate City in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and in memory of Floyd was also a “huge success.”
But Schei said defunding police “really scares me.” Cain, who was sworn in as a reserve police officer for the St. Anthony Police Department two years ago and will soon join the Pocatello Police Department in the same role, opined about defunding police in his Fox News interview.
“Our No. 1 call for service is dealing with people in mental health crises,” said Schei, noting that many Pocatello police officers have completed part or all of a 40-hour annual crisis intervention and de-escalation training. “And most of the time these people have done nothing criminal. My fear is that you get people in there handling these types of situations that are not properly trained, not properly equipped and don’t have the proper mindset.”
While the demand for defunding police departments is relatively abstract and of varied characteristics depending on the particular region of the country or police force in question, several aspects of the movement are consistent.
According to an article published Friday in The Atlantic, “Police forces across America need root-to-stem changes — to their internal cultures, training and hiring practices, insurance, and governing regulations. Now a longtime demand from social-justice campaigners has become a rallying cry: Defund the police. This is in one sense a last-resort policy: If cops cannot stop killing people, and black people in particular, society needs fewer of them.”
The article in The Atlantic also describes the movement to defund the police as “more urgently a statement of first principles: The country needs to shift financing away from surveillance and punishment, and toward fostering equitable, healthy and safe communities.”
It’s the latter half of that assertion that Schei said he could stand behind, mostly because he’s witnessed his department’s concerted effort to implement community-oriented policing practices over the two-decades-plus he’s been an officer with the Pocatello police.
During his push to become the next Pocatello police chief in April last year, Schei said “the police are the people and the people are the police” to describe the department’s mission of community policing, repeating the statement during his speech at last week’s unity march.
“When I first started here in ’95, we were transitioning to a community-oriented policing mission, going through several different versions of it until we figured out what worked and what didn’t,” Schei said. “When I first got hired by former chief Lynn Harris and Lt. Jay Lusk I remember them stressing the importance of talking to people and getting to know your community on a personal level. That was also a big push of former Chief Scott Marchand, who implemented our vision statement of ‘community commitment.’”
Community policing doesn’t just involve training officers to understand that a criminal act doesn’t define a person, or that a person with a gun and badge is above the law, Schei said, but also incorporates civic events that bolster the relationship between police officers and the citizens they serve.
Pocatello police officers each year partner with ISU athletes to participate in the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office’s Shop with a Cop event, where officers and athletes team-up to purchase Christmas gifts for underprivileged families. The department also hosts several annual food drives. Last year’s Give the Cops a Bird turkey drive was a major success, Schei said.
Moreover, Schei understands that when movements like the one asking to defund the police occur, they don’t happen in a vacuum. While the Wednesday unity march and Saturday protest in Pocatello served as strong showcases for unity among police and the citizenry, they also occurred in a region with little racial diversity.
In Idaho, it’s primarily a group of white officers policing a population of mostly white citizens. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 93 percent of Idahoans are white and 90.7 percent of Bannock County residents are white.
While the demographics of the state inherently result in fewer instances of racially-charged police brutality, Schei said that doesn’t mean his department can’t learn from unrest elsewhere in the country and incorporate practices that are tailor-made to Southeast Idaho.
“You need to have balance in the things that you do,” Schei said. “We look at what’s happening in other parts of the country and see how we can implement it or respond to it in our own community. Obviously things that are being put in place in Los Angeles won’t work here because we’re just different, but we can say, ‘How could this particular principle apply to us here in Pocatello?’ But really, it’s not about how we are responding to a situation right now; it’s about what we have done in previous years to establish this relationship.”
Requiring from its police officers a plethora of different training, coupled with an internal understanding of holding each other accountable on the job while also being willing to listen and understand the needs of the people and adjust accordingly are the guiding principles of the Pocatello Police Department, Schei said.
And although it appears the unrest in America has no signs of letting up anytime soon, Schei said he is confident the right people are policing Southeast Idaho.
“When we knelt for nine minutes, it felt like forever,” Schei said. “What happened in Minneapolis should not have happened. It was wrong. But good cops don’t like bad cops and if you’re a bad cop we don’t want you here, or working in law enforcement. Just because we enforce the law does not give us the right to not obey the law. I just pray for our country to heal and I pray for peace and understanding.”