BOISE — In 2020 and 2021, Idaho’s courts faced challenges “unlike anything we have seen for a century,” state Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan told lawmakers in his annual State of the Judiciary address.
Nevertheless, he said, “Because of the dedication of so many devoted people, the rule of law remains alive and well in Idaho. … The courts remained open to all who wished to file or respond to a claim. I am thus extremely proud of how our courts have responded to the crisis.”
The chief justice delivers an annual message to the Idaho House and Senate on the state’s judicial branch and its needs that the Idaho Supreme Court calls “a regular touchpoint between the two branches of government.” Both the House and Senate greeted the justice with applause and praise after his formal speeches to them last week, which included calls to continue investments in technology and staffing as Idaho’s courts move forward in a changed environment.
In 2021, Bevan said, judges in Idaho’s state courts held nearly as many court hearings as they did in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, at roughly 300,000, “and conducted them safely. The only activities that were completely paused during parts of the year were jury trials and grand jury proceedings. These gatherings represent our highest-risk activities for COVID-19, with large groups of people gathered for days or weeks at a time in small spaces.”
Bevan said the courts expect it to take “at least a couple of years” to fully address the effects of the pandemic, with a “dramatically higher number of unresolved cases compared to before COVID-19 reached this state.”
Technology has offered solutions, he said, and continues to do so. “We fully expect that the benefits of technology and the time savings it provides will continue as one silver lining to the otherwise dark cloud of the pandemic,” he said.
Toward that end, the courts will be requesting to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus aid funds to enhance technology and cybersecurity, he said. Bevan also noted other budget issues, including the need to spend more from court fees for family court services, treatment courts and more.
With the courts facing increasing and more complex work, he’s also proposing adding a deputy trial court administrator in each judicial district; adding an additional 4th District judge to be chambered in Elmore County; and adding two magistrate judges in Ada County. Last year, lawmakers approved his request for new judges in Canyon County, amid rising caseloads.
Bevan also focused on the recommendations of the Idaho Behavioral Health Council to address unmet mental and behavioral health needs in the state, and said courts already are working on those. They include proposed legislation this year to improve Idaho’s civil commitment laws, which Bevan called “just a start.”
“This topic is a meaningful one for the judiciary,” he said, with an eye toward engaging earlier with people with behavioral health issues, prior to any involvement with the justice system. The behavioral health council is an initiative bringing together all three branches of Idaho’s state government. “I can pledge the court’s continued support for our partnership,” Bevan told lawmakers.
“We are living through an extraordinary time,” the chief justice said. “But together, we have seen Idaho and its people through such times before. Abraham Lincoln is quoted as saying, ‘You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.’ I have faith and confidence that we will continue to meet the demands of our tomorrows as we accept the challenges before us today — just like those who have come before. Thank you so much for joining us to make it happen.”