POCATELLO — When local firefighters hear the words Charlotte Drive, thoughts of the June 2012 wildfire that destroyed over 60 homes south of the city often come to mind.
Fortunately, the fire reported on Charlotte Drive on Sunday evening turned out to be minor by comparison, though the scorching weather conditions were similar to those of the day of the historic blaze that ignited along the same road nearly a decade ago.
Sunday's incident occurred around 7 p.m. when a car with multiple occupants careened off Charlotte Drive and traveled 50 yards down an embankment.
It was fortunate that none of the people in the car were injured and that a nearby homeowner quickly grabbed a garden hose to contain the brush fire that the crash sparked in the dry grass.
Responding Pocatello Valley firefighters had the fire extinguished in less than 30 minutes and less than an acre was scorched with no structures damaged.
Additional details on the wreck were not immediately available.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies also responded to the incident.
The crash remains under investigation.