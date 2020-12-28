POCATELLO — Bannock County prosecutors and the attorney for a local man accused of using a social networking and dating app geared toward gay, bisexual and transgender people to arrange sexual encounters with a 13-year-old boy have agreed to amend charges against the man.
Felony charges of rape and lewd conduct filed against Dennis Justin Wright, 25, of Pocatello, in August 2019 for allegedly engaging in sex acts with a 13-year-old boy in May 2019 were recently amended to two felony counts of felony injury to a child, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The plea agreement reduces the maximum possible sentence Wright would have faced if convicted of the rape and lewd conduct charges from up to life in prison to up to 20 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines if convicted of the two felony injury to a child charges. It also means Wright would not have to register as a sex offender if convicted, Wright’s Pocatello attorney Craig Parrish told the Idaho State Journal on Monday.
According to a redacted police report included in the affidavits of probable cause the Journal obtained last year, Wright and his former-roommate Joel Abraham Mingura, 32 of Pocatello, and the underage teenage boy first met each other via Grindr, which boasts that it is “the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people.”
Mingura and the 13-year-old boy made plans to meet up in the parking lot of the Pine Ridge Mall on May 24, 2019, police said. Mingura picked up the boy and drove back to his Pocatello home where he and the boy performed sexual acts on each other, police said. Mingura then drove the 13-year-old boy back to the mall parking lot, police said.
On May 25, 2019 Wright and the boy also began texting each other using Grindr, police said. Wright picked the 13-year-old boy up from a gas station parking lot in Chubbuck and drove him back to the Pocatello home Wright shared with Mingura, police said.
Wright and the 13-year-old boy performed sexual acts on each other at the home, police said. Afterward, Wright drove the underage teenage boy back to the gas station, police said.
Wright and the boy also engaged in various sexual acts on May 26, 2019, according to police.
Authorities learned of the alleged sexual abuse from the mother of the 13-year-old boy after she uncovered the messages sent between the boy, Wright and Mingura on the Grindr app on the boy’s phone.
After discovering the messages on the phone, the boy’s mother drove to the home Mingura and Wright shared to confront them, police said. The mother arrived at the home and made contact with Wright, who explained he thought the 13-year-old boy was older than he actually was.
On Aug. 6, 2019, the Pocatello Police Department submitted the case to Bannock County prosecutors who subsequently filed the felony charges against Mingura and Wright.
Arrest warrants for Wright and Mingura were issued on Aug. 14, 2019, and they were arrested on Aug. 16.
In Feb. 2020, Mingura agreed to testify against Wright for a reduced charge. In exchange for his testimony, the charge Mingura initially faced, one felony count of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16, was reduced to two misdemeanor counts of battery, court records say.
As part of the plea agreement, Mingura received a sentence of four years of supervised misdemeanor probation.
As part of his plea agreement with prosecutors, Wright agreed to complete a psychosexual evaluation and polygraph test, Parrish said. The sentence prosecutors will recommend Wright receive is dependent on the results of that evaluation and lie detector test, Parrish said.
Wright is due back in court on Jan. 11, 2020, during which he will be arraigned on the two felony charges of injury to a child. Parrish said the expectation is that after Wright is arranged on the charges he will appear in court again to formally plead guilty to the charges and receive another court date for a sentencing hearing.
It’s likely the sentencing hearing doesn’t occur for several months, Parrish said.