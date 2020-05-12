LOGAN, Utah — Charges have been filed against a Logan man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman last week in a domestic dispute.
Dillan Taylor Derrick, 19, faces one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. He faces a potential life sentence in the Utah State Prison if convicted.
On May 7, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, the alleged victim reported a physical altercation with Derrick that had taken place nearly an hour prior to calling dispatch. Police wrote Derrick arrived at the victim’s apartment uninvited; the victim answered the door believing it was somebody else and Derrick entered “after putting his foot in the doorway.” The alleged victim told Derrick to leave multiple times, according to police, and locked herself in a bedroom after he became “extremely upset.”
The alleged victim told police she heard the front door shut and believed Derrick had left, but found he was still present in the apartment. Police wrote the dispute then continued, resulting in physical pushing and “5 to 10 seconds” of strangulation. The victim reminded Derrick she was pregnant, police wrote, and he ultimately calmed and left.
Police observed light bruising and redness around the alleged victim’s neck, face and hands. The following day, police observed more pronounced bruising and a lump on the back of the victim’s head “about the size of a U.S. half dollar.” No photos were taken of the lump because of the victim’s hair, police wrote.
When interviewed by police, Derrick said he did not leave the apartment when instructed to do so by the alleged victim and instead hid in the kitchen. When the victim emerged from the bedroom, according to the affidavit, Derrick said the argument continued and the victim began hitting and slapping him. Derrick told police he held the victim down by her shoulders and not by her neck.
Derrick has six prior assault cases in the past 17 months, according to documents filed with the court. All the cases involved misdemeanor assault charges; Derrick pleaded guilty in three of them while the others were dismissed.
Derrick was booked into the Cache County Jail on May 8, where he is currently being held.